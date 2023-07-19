A young woman has successfully completed her surgery rotation, marking a significant milestone in her career as a doctor

The surgery rotation is critical for medical students, providing hands-on experience and direct involvement in patient care

Peeps were interested in this milestone and applauded her for persevering to complete her practicals

A young woman celebrates after finishing her surgery rotation at a government hospital. Images: @rumaanahosman/TikTok.

A young woman has aced her surgery rotation, showcasing her aptitude for medical excellence.

Young woman excels in surgery rotation

TikTok user @rumaanahosman uploaded a video celebrating her completed surgery rotation during her medical practicals. The surgery rotation is a critical phase in medical education, where students gain hands-on experience and immerse themselves in the world of surgery by caring for patients in hospitals, clinics, and operating rooms. This intensive learning experience gave her valuable insights and shaped her journey towards becoming a proficient medical professional.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed with young hun's accomplishment

Her success in the surgery rotation is a testament to her commitment to her craft and ability to thrive in high-pressure situations. She flexes her accomplishments and sets an inspiring example for her peers and future medical aspirants.

Peeps flooded the comment section:

@Caroline sekina De Klerk said:

"Not the stethoscope."

@Sarah-Lee Hifitikeko commented:

"You did not just drop your stethoscope!"

@Sadelle Murugan said:

"baradise corridors."

@naykies10 commented:

"baradise still looking ratchet as always."

@nazmiira commented:

"Me when I finally finish up internal med rotation"

@lebzalee said:

"One of the Doctor that was helping my mom may God bless you, Doc such a down to earth soul."

@Omphemetse S Plaatji commented:

"I can't wait to have that feeling"

@Yaaseen said:

"You really should blur the faces of the other people in this video out though. Also you're not running from gen surg fast enough."

