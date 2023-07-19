A brave woman opened up about the harrowing abuse she endured at the hands of her own father after her mother remarried

Ziyanda Monelo is using her platform to empower others who may have faced similar struggles in their lives

The heartbreaking story quickly trended, drawing a flood of sympathy and support from the online community in Mzansi

A woman's TikTok video about her father's abuse has trended, igniting a response from people throughout Mzansi.

In a powerful and emotionally charged post, a courageous woman has opened up about the traumatic abuse she endured at the hands of her own father.

Woman's TikTok video on father's abuse trends

In the deeply moving video, Ziyanda Monelo bravely shared her painful experiences of abuse during her childhood and teenage years. Through her tears, she sheds light on the scars of the abuse and the emotional toll it took on her life. Despite the darkness of her past, she uses her platform to empower others who may have faced similar struggles.

In an exclusive comment for Briefly News, she says:

"I did the video because I think it was time for me to let go of the pain. I have been keeping quiet for to many years."

According to the government, there are a number of organisations that can help people who are being abused for free.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi encourages the lady after a deeply moving TikTok video

As the TikTok video gained traction, Mzansi rallied around the woman with messages of empathy and understanding. Many shared their own stories of survival and resilience, creating a virtual space of support and healing.

Peeps flocked to the comment section and said:

@Ndyebo Sergio Maps said:

"Doesn't sound like your real father, to be honest."

@Anele Sololo commented:

"And you don't have to forgive him Sisi. he doesn't deserve it. You can heal without forgiving him."

@Asanda said:

"Focus girl otherwise you will loose your control of your future,Don't look back look forward.Stop being stuck on your past."

@poshposh commented:

"Hope you are doing well now."

@OLUHLE RADEBE said:

"I can relate to your story."

@nono said:

"Askies babes I hope you will find it in your heart to forgive him ,not for him but for you."

