A young woman is taking TikTok by storm with her candid videos documenting her military training journey

Through posts on social media, she provided peeps with a glimpse into her challenges and experiences she encountered during her training

Mzansi applauded her commitment to sharing her story to empower others to pursue their passions fearlessly

Young woman shares the experience of training at the military camp. Images: @tamiathiwani/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young woman has taken to social media to share her experience training in the military.

Young woman shares candid TikTok video documenting her military training

TikTok user @tamiathiwani shared captivating posts about her training at military camp. In a video, she provided a glimpse into her challenges on her journey. From gruelling physical exercises to resilience training, the young hun documented her growth and determination since completing the course.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was impressed by young hun's determination to succeed

People were curious about her career choice and enjoyed her capturing the training giving peeps a first-hand experience in the field. She has inspired her followers, showing that dedication and perseverance can lead to personal growth and achievement. Her journey resonates with many as she fearlessly breaks barriers and challenges traditional norms to pursue her passion.

Mzansi flocked to the comment section to ask her questions:

@Nonhler ncama said:

"One day is one day"

@thatokeamogetswe7 commented:

"Hey babe which intake is this?"

@meiggroot said:

"Role model."

@user25 commented:

"Oh Sisi , my messages cannot be sent to you since you are not following me please I need details for Military Nurse, I'm very much interested in it."

@Zweh HeRo Mthalane said:

"Parade out is next im praying to get an sms."

@Xoli

"Can't wait to experience new challenge in military life."

