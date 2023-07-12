Raksha Naidoo's transformative journey revolves around empowering women in the mining sector

Her remarkable efforts have brought about substantial change, challenging gender disparities and paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable industry

As the chairperson of Women in Mining in South Africa (WiMSA), she is on a mission to help women who had long been marginalised in this male-dominated field

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Raksha Naidoo has dedicated her work to making a difference in the mining sector. Images: Raksha Naidoo/Pictures Supplied.

Source: Original

WiMSA chairperson Raksha Naidoo, a BSc graduate with over two decades experience in the mining industry, is making a significant impact in the sector by championing the cause of women.

Empowering women in the mining industry through expertise and unyielding dedication

Naidoo's entry into this field was unexpected, as she applied for various job opportunities and accepted the offer that came her way—a position as a chemist in a laboratory.

"Once I got into the role, I learnt more about the world of hydrometallurgy that I found myself in, and my interest in mineral processing grew, and I learnt more that this ultimate fitted into the world of mining. I stayed in this industry because I loved the learnings it presented, I loved the opportunity to meet other people, learn about other aspects of this industry, and ultimately as my career progressed, I loved that I had a voice to try and help and motivate others to be stronger, and that together we can building a better industry for us all."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Raksha Naidoo shares the journey of working in the mining sector. Images: Raksha Naidoo/Pictures Supplied.

Source: Original

Throughout her career, Naidoo encountered challenges finding female mentors and role models who shared her background and experiences.

"As my career journey progressed, I encountered female leaders that I was so excited to learn from, only to realise that many of them were not keen to teach or share the table with me. It was a harsh awakening into the fact that not all people were kind, and not everyone wanted to help. And this motivated me to be better. I worked to become the mentor that I never had, so that I could help others and be there for those who needed someone. And so that passion for empowerment of women was born."

Raksha Naidoo shares her journey of empowering women in the mining sector. Images: Raksha Naidoo/Pictures Supplied.

Source: Original

Her experiences ignited her passion for empowering women, leading to the establishment of Women in Mining South Africa (WiMSA) in 2010. Since then, WiMSA has been a shining beacon dedicated to empowering women in the mining industry through advocacy, support, and fostering a diverse and inclusive sector. At WiMSA, the theme for this year is "Be Bold, Be Brave and Be"You."

"Since its inception in 2010, WiMSA has been a beacon of empowerment, tirelessly committed to uplifting women within the mining industry.We are a volunteer-driven, independent NPO registered organisation is dedicated to advancing the role of women in the mining industry, championing their success, and fostering a diverse, inclusive, and thriving sector."

Raksha Naidoo shares her journey with the organisation WiMSA. Images: Raksha Naidoo/Pictures Supplied.

Source: Original

Naidoo is now trying to help women who have long been marginalised in this male-dominated field. She has recognised the immense untapped potential of female talent and has set out to break down barriers and create pathways to success for women in the industry.

"I realised a long time ago that my purpose in this life is to serve and to help others. Nothing gives me greater joy that bringing happiness to someone else, in whatever shape or form. I try to help others by listening to them, guiding them, and being a mentor such that they can become the strongest truest versions of themselves. And by doing that, they can create a better world for themselves, and then go on to help someone else. Because that ultimately allows us all to work toward creating a better society and a better world for us all."

Raksha Naidoo shares how she wanted to empower women from different backgrounds. Images: Raksha Naidoo/Pictures Supplied.

Source: Original

She also advocates for honest conversations encouraging individuals to embrace their authentic selves.

"Nothing is stopping you from succeeding, except yourself. Yes, it will be challenging. And some days you want to hide and run away. But – you can do it! Take control of your own development, work harder than anyone around you, and remember that failure is probably the greatest teacher that we have. Find yourself a strong support base, find your mentors and work hard on finding yourself, such that the stronger you are, the more your passion propels you to greater levels of success."

Naidoo's remarkable journey as an advocate for women in the mining industry demonstrates her expertise, passion, and commitment to uplifting others. Her inspiring story is a guiding light for individuals striving to overcome obstacles and achieve their fullest potential.

From passion to profession: Camilla NoluthMhlambi'smbi’s inspiring journey of helping others through makeup

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about Camilla Noluthando Mhlambi, who turned her passion for makeup into a fulfilling career, and she is on a mission to share the transformative power it has on others.

Through her journey, she discovered how makeup has the incredible ability to empower and uplift individuals.

Starting her own business, CNM Makeup Artistry, she has witnessed first-hand how makeup can impeople'sple's lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News