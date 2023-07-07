Camilla Noluthando Mhlambi has turned her passion for makeup into a fulfilling career, and she is on a mission to share the transformative power it has on others

Through her journey, she discovered how makeup has the incredible ability to empower and uplift individuals

Starting her own business, CNM Makeup Artistry, she has witnessed first-hand the impact makeup can have on people's lives

Young budding entrepreneur shares journey of becoming a makeup artist. Images: Pictures Supplied/ Camilla Mhlambi.

Source: Original

Camilla Noluthando Mhlambi, born and raised in Johannesburg, has embarked on a remarkable journey of pursuing her passion for makeup artistry.

Mhlambi's makeup artistry success story

Growing up with a single mother, Mhlambi made a deal to first obtain a degree before following her dreams. Despite pursuing a BSc in nutrition, her passion for makeup proved too strong to ignore.

"I did a BSc in nutrition while doing makeup on the side, but my passion was too strong. I ended up dropping out and getting a diploma in makeup artistry and hairstyling from Kohl Makeup Academy. This was one of the best decisions I could have made. I finally felt fulfilled and like my life had a purpose."

Her passion for makeup artistry traces back to her childhood, where she would experiment with her mother's makeup and later received a makeup kit as a gift. In high school, she would practice on herself and her friends, honing her skills. Determined to convince her mother to allow her to take this path, she created a persuasive PowerPoint presentation showcasing the career prospects in the makeup industry.

Budding entrepreneur opens her own business

In 2017, the 26-year-old founded her makeup business, CNM Makeup Artistry, which helped her assist others in a way she never knew was possible.

"One of my favourite things about this job is seeing the everyday woman’s confidence shift before and after having her makeup done. I once assisted on a campaign for a jewelry brand where I did this young man’s makeup. He started to cry when he looked in the mirror when we had finished and he had said he never felt so beautiful. I think makeup and the transformation it creates is such a beautiful thing."

Budding makeup artist aims to empower people through her craft. Images: Pictures Supplied/Camilla Noluthando Mhlambi.

Source: Original

Mhlambi aims to empower others through the knowledge gained in the industry

With a desire to share her knowledge and experiences, she started creating videos, initially as a marketing tool. However, these videos soon took on a different purpose. She began using them as a platform to guide aspiring makeup artists in South Africa, sharing stories of failures and lessons learned. Her transparency, addressing topics like imposter syndrome and women empowerment, resonated with a broad audience.

" I didn’t see any other SA makeup artists sharing the truths in this industry and I wish I had someone like me to watch when I was first starting. I use my videos to share stories of times when I fell, but the lessons I took from those failures have made me a better artist today, in hopes that others could learn from my mistakes. I love empowering other people to be the best versions of themselves – whether that’s through makeup, or the lessons I have to share

Her videos serve as a source of inspiration and education, empowering others to embrace their true potential. Her dedication to continuous practice and self-confidence has been crucial to her success. She says:

"If I had to share some advice with someone who wanted to pursue this as a career, I would say you can never practice too much. Practice as much and as often as you can to hone your craft. Confidence in yourself and your skill will get you far – and if that confidence is hard to find, fake it till you make it!

Mhlambi's journey from pursuing a degree in nutrition to becoming a renowned makeup artist showcases the transformative power of following one's passion. She is now being internationally recognised for her work.

"Since the last article that you wrote about me, I was approached by global beauty strategist, Eryca Freemantle, all the way from the UK, who has now taken me under her wing. It was so humbling to get recognition for some of my work."

Through her work, lessons, and empowerment, Mhlambi not only enhances outer beauty but also inspires others to embrace their inner strength and become the best versions of themselves.

