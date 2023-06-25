One 22-year-old in KZN is determined to shine as bright as a diamond and is thriving with her beauty business

The young lady wanted to be a doctor in high school but quickly realised that her true passion was with make-up artistry and business

Talking to Briefly News, Lindelwa Ngubane opened up about the progress she’s made with her business since she last spoke to Briefly News

A 22-year-old in KwaZulu-Natal is doing the most with her beauty business and will soon study cosmetology.

Lindelwa Ngubane loves the beauty business. Image: Lindelwa Ngubane/Supplied.

In a previous discussion with Briefly News, the sis opened up about initially wanting to be a doctor to care for her sick mother but quickly realised that she had a passion and skill to be a beautician and businesswoman.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, Lindelwa Ngubane opened up about the progress she’s made since launching her beauty bar in January 2023:

“I have my own place in Glenwood, at 11 Kildare Road. That’s where my beauty bar is located and that is where I live.

“With the business, I have been doing quite well, so I am quite excited about that. It brings me closer to leaving work and focusing mainly on make-up.”

Lindelwa is self-taught in the art of cosmetics but plans to focus on her business permanently once she has obtained a professional cosmetology qualification from MAC.

Make-up artist excited for the future

The 22-year-old is also amped about collaborating with big brands:

“I am already talking to a few high-end beauticians to collaborate with them and it is looking good.

“In August, I am also launching my hair products, which I have to save for. I feel that I will be more proud and happier knowing that I made my own dreams come true and that I made it worthwhile.”

Despite the exhaustion, Lindelwa feels juggling her beauty bar and work, the entrepreneur explains that she knows her dedication will be worthwhile:

“Nothing makes me happier than getting a client, doing my own face, working on new techniques, and just breaking boundaries.”

Lindelwa offers advice for young ladies who want to take on the field of cosmetics:

“It is so important to follow your passion and follow your heart. If anything, I know that if something is in your heart and keeps you up at night and you don’t rest until you do it, follow that dream.”

