One young lady from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is ready to make her mark on the world with her beauty business

The talented woman initially aspired to be a doctor to help heal her ailing mom, who was frequently ill when she was younger

Despite originally wanting to be a healthcare professional, Lindelwa Ngubane quickly realised that she was truly passionate about becoming a makeup artist

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A go-getting young woman, originally from Greytown in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), dreams of becoming a renowned entrepreneur in the beauty industry.

Lindelwa Ngubane is a self-taught makeup artist. Image: lindelwa_n_.

Source: Instagram

Despite aspiring to be a doctor when she was younger, Lindelwa Ngubane found her true purpose as a thriving makeup artist.

After matriculating in 2017 from Hoërskool Greytown, the hard-working lady was sadly rejected from medical school and spent 2018 completing a bridging course at Howard College instead.

However, after she wasn’t accepted a second time, Lindelwa realised that she could build a career through her passion, which was makeup artistry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In 2019 and 2020, the determined sis honed her skills as a beautician by doing as much research as possible.

Now, the 22-year-old, who functioned as a freelance makeup artist under the company name Glam Diaz Beauty, is getting ready to officially launch her beauty business in Durban with a new name on 10 January.

Talking to Briefly News, Lindelwa opened up about her desire to start a beauty empire after initially dreaming about being a doctor:

“I think my biggest reason for wanting to study medicine was the fact that my mother has always been sickly.

“I never had a chance to spend time with her without thinking about her being admitted to hospital. I wanted to help her heal.”

Lindelwa was further motivated to pursue the field because when she spoke about being a doctor, her mom lit up and a huge smile formed on her face.

“[When I was rejected], I felt like I had failed her.”

However, Lindelwa notes that her mother was always in her corner and encouraged her to study somatology or another beauty-related course when the loving parent saw her focus had shifted:

“She wanted me to be comfortable in my career, and she’d even ask me to do her face as a client.”

The makeup artist is supported by her family but knew she had to fund the business herself

Lindelwa explains that she worked at a call centre for months and saved the money she earned for the official launch of her establishment.

The ambitious lady even started a line of lashes, which she sold to make money:

“I prayed and cried over this launch since 2020 when I started my lash line.

“I had envisioned how I wanted it to be and now God has finally given me the strength and the people to help me do it.”

Lindelwa says that makeup comes naturally to her and notes that now she cannot even picture herself as a medical student:

“The idea of being self-employed has settled in my mind. I like the fact that everything I know about my business I taught myself.”

The young entrepreneur is a mover and shaker with a solid clientele. Lindelwa even built relationships with people in the entertainment industry, such as Mzansi musician, Artchild Africa.

Lindelwa mainly offers makeup and hair services but hopes to expand and turn her business into an international hit:

“[I would love to see my company] ranking with top brands like Fenty Beauty, L'Oréal Paris, MAC Cosmetics and more.

“I’m very patient and precise with my journey, though. I don’t want to miss a step. I’m moving very steadily, but [my business] is an International brand to me.

“I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me and my business. I’m excited to experience it all with the people closest to me.”

Talented beauty therapist opens up about passion for cosmetology, slays as successful entrepreneur

In a related story, Briefly News previously wrote about a hard-working beauty therapist who is doing the most with her small business.

The businesswoman runs her establishment from Pretoria and developed her passion for cosmetology in 2020.

The sis specialises in makeup artistry, manicures and pedicures, and dreams of creating jobs for the youth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News