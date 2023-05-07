The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town, Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng has once again inspired netizens

In a LinkedIn post, the 56-year-old wore a huge smile on her face and opened up about the importance of courage

People resonated with her and expressed how in awe they were of the resilient academic

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town has once again left people wowed.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng inspires many. Image: Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng/LinkedIn.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng has been through so much in the last year and yet she still manages to hold her head high and inspire young people.

The 56-year-old posted on LinkedIn about the importance of courage.

Her post read:

“I have courage, not because I have nothing to lose, but because I am not afraid to lose anything for what I stand for. Happy Wednesday, LinkedIn family!”

Peeps inspired by former UCT vice-chancellor

Prof Phakeng left many people in awe of her and the resilience she continues to have.

Here are some top reactions:

Nomfundo Mpondo said:

“Profound wisdom.”

Ramolobi Louis Matlala noted:

“Very inspirational, thanks Prof.”

Chinemere Onyema wrote:

“You are a star, mama. Keep shining, Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng.”

Sylvia Phala shared:

“Wow, thank you. Have a blessed day.”

Pertunia Masechaba Monareng complimented her:

“Looking beautiful, ma.”

Zola Zuzani remarked:

“I like your use of words. It clearly shows that you are truly free.”

Princess Zanele N. added their views:

“Prof Kgethi, you're a breath of fresh air.”

Fadzai Mazhou left her a sweet comment:

“This woman is one of a kind.”

