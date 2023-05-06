A dedicated nurse with 15 years’ worth of experience has been lauded on social media for starting her own clinic in the Soshanguve township

The lovely healthcare practitioner’s story was shared on the popular online page ‘Kasi Economy’

The sis received many kind well-wishes, with peeps impressed with what she was able to achieve

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

One diligent nurse has left many people in awe with what she has managed to accomplish, with the strong woman opening an entire clinic in the Soshanguve township.

Lerato Pato started a clinic in the township. Image: Lerato Pato/Kasi Economy.

Source: Facebook

The healthcare worker, who has 15 years’ worth of nursing experience, is the founder of the Leratong Poly Clinic.

Lerato Pato was lauded by the Kasi Economy Facebook page. Their post read, in part:

“Meet Lerato Pato, she's a private nursing practitioner who opened her own clinic in Soshanguve township next to the Soshanguve Crossing Mall.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

People were impressed by the nurse’s feat

The registered nurse and her accomplishment impressed people, who expressed how proud they were of her:

AbaNguni Voice. Edu said:

“Making ekasi greater than ever before. Congratulations to her. Proudly South African citizen.”

Shumani Eulender Ndouvhada-Tloubatla added:

“Black excellence.”

Hitekani Tshimbana Jeremiah reacted:

“Wow. I always wondered what was happening there. She's such an inspiration. More information on the clinic, please.”

Le Toucher doux D'Obi shared:

“Wow, well done, and congratulations. We need more people like you, sister.”

Aloysius Khwinana was wowed:

“That's awesome! Congratulations! Big up.”

Matshidiso Evodia Masilela commented:

“Wow, I saw this clinic yesterday on my way to town.”

Lucky M Mmatli remarked:

“Wow, this is beautiful. While still under construction, I always thought it was going to be an eatery.”

Mom of 1 from Gauteng thrives as author and businesswoman despite being abandoned 1 week after having her son

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously wrote about a single mother in Gauteng who is working hard to create a great life for her son, with the 31-year-old recently publishing a book about her experiences as a single parent.

The strong woman, who has a pie business and runs her own accounting company, explains that the read aims to inspire other single mothers.

Talking to Briefly News, Fikile Ndaba, says that one of the goals of her book is to see single moms thriving with or without the help of their baby daddies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News