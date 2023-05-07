One lady proudly showed off her one-roomed place, with her bedding looking incredibly pretty

The hun made her bed look like a hotel suite, with a pop of colour and a blanket placed like a ribbon on top

People loved the woman’s creativity and how neat the overall space looked within her place

One lady is making the most of her one-roomed home and posted pictures showing how she decorated the bed in a colourful way.

Diana Mesoenyama has colourful bedding.

The bedding had a pop of pink, with a blanket placed cutely like a ribbon on top.

Diana Mesoenyama shared the photos in the popular ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ group.

She captioned the post:

“I removed the veg tray.”

Every item in her home was neatly put away.

Here is a pic from the post:

Netizens love lady’s 1-room

The woman received many compliments because of how well she cared for home:

Mbaly Mzukulu WoNgcongo asked:

"How do you make this ribbon?"

Xabisa Manxa Sobekwa wrote:

"Fleece decor, I need a tutorial."

Olerato LoversFx Nkitseng left her a kind compliment:

"Wena, you are gifted in decorating, you should do interior design as your side hustle."

Mafepele Mosena reacted:

"It's beautiful. The veg tray was a no no on the cardboard. Just fold the throw on the bedding nicely."

Ayanfe Oluwaseun Adeola commented:

"Nice ,but if you put your bed close to the window, and other things on the side, it will look more beautiful."

Pretoria-based entrepreneur purchases R900k lux apartment

In a related story by Briefly News, a 20-year-old babe from Pretoria is getting the bag and inspiring her peers, with the young woman recently purchasing an apartment worth a whopping R900k.

Noluvu Ntokazi Hlakati is coming for everything she deserves, with the young lady an author, entrepreneur, and student at Tswane University of Technology.

Mzansi social media users were incredibly impressed with the go-getter hun and congratulated her in the comment section of a post shared on Facebook.

What an inspiring young stunner. This sis clearly knows what she wants in life.

