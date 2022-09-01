One gorgeous bride is over the moon after wedding the love of her life, sharing amazing pictures from her special day online

Twitter user @Brunelle__ looked so happy on her special day, wearing a breathtaking gown that fit like a glove

The handsome couple seemed incredibly in love and excited to start the next chapter of their lives, with tweeps wishing them well

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

One pretty bride is super amped about tying the knot with her man, with the handsome couple looking incredibly in love and excited to be married.

The stunning @Brunelle looked amazing on her wedding day. Image: @Brunelle.

Source: Twitter

Taking to Twitter, the stunner posted some sweet photos from her wedding day and expressed how thrilled she feels about marrying the man of her dreams.

The handsome groom looked super dapper and excited to have made the gorgeous @Brunelle__ his wife. He couldn’t keep his eyes or hands off her or the magnificent dress she wore, that fit like a glove.

The lovely bride’s post read:

“I married the man of my dreams.”

Well-wishes flooded the hun's Twitter post, with many peeps admitting that they are slightly envious that they haven’t found their special someone yet.

Some reactions were straight-up hilarious.

Let’s peek at what some people had to say:

@kushbrown755 cannot wait to meet his dream girl:

“I’m still sleeping. Nobody should wake me until I see the woman of my dreams.”

@afyamoah2 reacted:

“May my own locate me in Jesus’ name.”

@KelseyDelave is wowed:

“You in that dress is the most stunning wedding look I've ever seen, no exaggeration.”

@iam_skamal added:

“So happy for you both, and I pray it will be one of the greatest. Congratulations.”

@steel_ex loved her dress:

“While wearing the gown of my dreams. You look so beautiful.”

Cape Town lady who got married at Home Affairs wowed by well-wishes and hugs from friendly Mzansi strangers

In another story by Briefly News, a Cape Town woman who recently got married at Home Affairs in Wynberg has been left awestruck by the spirit of Ubuntu in Mzansi.

Taking to the #I’mStaying Facebook group, Nina Steininger said her wedding day was made extra special by complete strangers walking up to her and sending well-wishes. In an online post, the lovely lady shared some beautiful snaps and videos of herself with the peeps, with smiles and good vibes all around.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News