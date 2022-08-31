One gorgeous 25-year-old hun has taken to the socials to open up about how exhausting her 9 to 5 grind is

Posting on Twitter, @dxvsxx noted that she was shocked that so many generations have managed to work until they could retire

Online peeps had mixed reactions about the young woman’s post, with some calling her lazy and others relating to her struggle

A beautiful young lady has taken to Twitter to say that despite only being 25, she is so tired of working.

The stunning @dxvsxx is so tired of working.

Source: Twitter

The good sis explained that she was shocked that so many generations before her ended up grinding for over forty years until they could retire.

The babe noted that she is already super exhausted after only working for a short period.

Twitter user @dxvsxx’s post read:

“How have so many generations managed to work until retirement age? I’m 25, and I’m tired!”

The beaut’s post received mixed reactions from tweeps. Some social media users felt that the stunner should have more drive, while others related to her experiences and offered helpful advice.

Here are some of the top reactions:

@StarDustArt1 said:

“We were tired too. One foot in front of the other. It’s life if you want to have anything.”

@_GhostDove_ wrote:

“It's called having true grit. It's something that has disappeared over time.”

@THEDONPERIOD noted:

“It’s a different kind of drive that I ain’t got.”

@awbrown04 added:

“You're right, this is no way to live. I’ve worked since I was 15. Sometimes two to three jobs. I also raised my daughter, and I'm 50 now. If you Millennials & Gen Z’s figure it out, let us middle-aged folks know.”

