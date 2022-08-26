A hard-working young woman from Pretoria is overjoyed about obtaining a new job, sharing her fabulous news on social media

Twitter user, @MacBernice, who holds an entire honours degree in economics, celebrated landing a permanent position as a junior economist

The impressive job title had cyber citizens super impressed and flooding the hun’s post with well-wishes

A lovely lady from Pretoria is super amped about obtaining a permanent job with an incredibly impressive title.

Twitter user, @MacBernice is chuffed about landing a job as a junior economist. Image: @MacBernice/Twitter.

Twitter user @MacBernice only recently obtained her honours degree, and the gorgeous babe is already setting the job market ablaze.

The stunner proudly announced that she landed an amazing gig as an entire junior economist. How amazing!

With South Africa’s unemployment rate still staggeringly high, it is lovely to see a strong young woman landing a permanent position that will enable her to grow and take her career to greater heights.

Go-getter @MacBernice is also a master’s candidate, ready to bag another academic qualification. This babe is really going places.

The young economist’s post read:

“Permanent offer came through. I’m a junior economist, guys.”

The babe was made to feel very special after sharing her great news, with sweet messages pouring in from Mzansi peeps, who flooded the hard-working woman’s post with the kindest well-wishes.

Here are some of the coolest reactions:

@Keegan_Fulton10 wrote:

“Congratulations! Time to fix our economy!”

@kelebogilelepsi would also love a permanent job:

“Congratulations, sis. You getting a permanent job offers hope. I hope I’ll get there soon.”

@MathomoDithebe is genuinely happy for the sis:

“This tweet legit made me smile. Triggered a thought of my siblings. So happy for you.”

@NdixKovu is wowed:

“As an economics graduate, this is inspiring and encouraging. Congratulations, sis.”

