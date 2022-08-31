The vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT), Mamokgethi Phakeng, has opened up on Twitter, saying she will not live to impress others

The fab academic explained that she will always be true to herself, despite the comments of others

Her post sparked reactions from tweeps, many of whom were inspired by her authenticity

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT), Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has taken to Twitter to open up about always being true to herself, despite her academic position.

Mamokgethi Phakeng says she will always be unapologetic about who she is. Image: @FabAcademic.

Source: Twitter

The 55-year-old emphasised that she is a human being before she is a vice-chancellor and noted that she had no desire to change herself to fit in with anyone’s ideas or perceptions of how she should behave.

The fab academic added a lovely snap of herself along with the tweet, with the caption of Prof Phakeng’s post reading:

“I will never alter one bit of myself to try to fit society’s perception of what a university VC looks like.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“My work represents me, not what I choose to wear or do in my free time. I do not compromise on authenticity; after all, I am human before I am VC. #past3AMsquad”

The prof’s tweet sparked reactions from netizens, with many peeps commending her authenticity and complimenting her beauty.

Here are some of the coolest reactions:

@ramalokot said:

“I want to comment but don't know where to start. The cameraman made South Africa proud.”

@DreamerSib reacted:

“It's funny these standards are mostly for black women, especially those who live life out loud and are fully themselves. People cannot stand when a black woman is independent in her thinking and doesn't subscribe to social norms that want to control and oppress women. Womandla.”

@audacioustseby added:

“We love your authenticity. Keep doing you, and don’t sacrifice it for anyone. We only have one life to live, it’s important to live it on our own terms and not succumb to how people expect us to live it. Big ups.”

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng opens up about importance of supporting South African entrepreneurs

In a related story by Briefly News, UCT’s vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng has taken to LinkedIn to speak about the importance of supporting local entrepreneurs.

The professor noted that 90% of her clothing, from her jeans to tops, and even shoes, have been purchased from South African designers. Commenting on her post, many social media users commended her for buying local and complimented her style.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News