A mother-of-three who came fourth in the Comrades Marathon has been making waves because of her determination

South African athlete, Jenna Challenor struggled, stumbled a couple of times, but would not let anything stop her, with the strong woman crawling over the finish line

Her show of determination has left so many South Africans inspired, with the 41-year-old posting about the iconic moment on Twitter

A mom of three daughters who literally crawled her way over the finish line to claim fourth place at the Comrades Marathon still has South Africa buzzing.

Jenna Challenor showed true grit at the Comrades Marathon. Image: @jennaChallie1/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Long-distance runner, Jenna Challenor’s legs gave out a few times as she fell, stumbled, and struggled to get up as she neared the finish line.

But through all the pain and struggle, the strong momma never quit, with the Daily Maverick writing that the 41-year-old was motivated by her beautiful daughters and husband.

Taking to Twitter, Jenna opened up about the iconic moment, explaining that she was not going to let anyone, or anything take her fourth-place spot from her:

“If you can’t run, walk. If you can’t walk, crawl. There was no way on earth I was giving up my hard-fought fourth-place gold medal for anything. That was brutal, but I am proud.”

The beautiful moment Jenna crossed the finish line had many South Africans teary-eyed, with tweeps expressing how incredibly inspired they were by her grit:

@nokorapudi0 said:

“Well done, Jenna. That was the biggest highlight of comrades 2022. Most of us were rooting for you. The resilience was just incredible. You smiled throughout. Wow, such great fortitude.”

@MosesRutahigwa added:

“Wow! The finishing point won't come to you; you have to go for it. Pure grit.”

@joburgsister reacted:

“The video of your finish brought me to tears. You are the embodiment of grit and determination. The human spirit defined! Thank you, Jenna, and congratulations.”

