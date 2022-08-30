UCT’s vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng has taken to LinkedIn to speak about the importance of supporting local entrepreneurs

The professor noted that 90% of her clothing, from her jeans to tops, and even shoes, have been purchased from South African designers

Commenting on her post, many social media users commended her for buying local and complimented her style

The vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT), Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has opened up about the importance of South Africans supporting local entrepreneurs.

UCT vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng loves supporting South African designers. Image: @FabAcademic/Twitter.

Taking to LinkedIn, the fab academic noted that nearly all her clothing items are bought from South African designers, from her sneakers to her tops and jeans.

In her post, Prof Phakeng emphasised the important role that local business owners play in the country’s economy:

“We have an obligation to protect and strengthen the local economy at all costs. If we don’t support our own, who will?

“We are quick to complain about prices charged by young black entrepreneurs, yet we are comfortable spending money on expensive Western brands. A change in the mindset is needed: let us hold ourselves in high regard! Let us be proud of our own and contribute to their success!"

The 55-year-old noted that she deliberately purchases from young entrepreneurs who are excellent in their craft:

“I also support them because I understand the struggles of building from scratch. I now naturally gravitate towards everything local; from items of clothing to facial and hair products.

"90% of my wardrobe is local and I wear it with pride in all parts of the world. Happy Sunday, LinkedIn family! #localislekker!”

Social media peeps were inspired by Prof Phakeng’s show of support to local business owners:

Lady Jane Ndukwe said:

“I agree with you, Prof. I like things that are indigenous.”

Kafula Chisanga added:

“This is what we need to create more local jobs for the African continent, on the spot, Prof!”

Sakhumzi Maqubela wrote:

“We need more leaders like you to turn around our economy and need our universities to do case studies on why unemployment is so high and what needs to be done.”

UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng celebrates receiving honorary doctorate from the University of Ottawa

In a related story by Briefly News, UCT's Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng is celebrating after being awarded another honorary doctorate, this time from Ottawa University.

As part of the award ceremony, the UCT vice-chancellor delivered a speech, reflecting on her time at the university and her goal of keeping the institution at the top in Africa. Phakeng was one of nine individuals who were recognised by the Canadian university for their contributions to their professions.

