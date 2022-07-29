A Cape Town woman who recently got married at Home Affairs in Wynberg has been left awestruck by the spirit of Ubuntu in Mzansi

Taking to the #I’mStaying Facebook group, Nina Steininger said her wedding day was made extra special by complete strangers walking up to her and sending well-wishes

In an online post, the lovely lady shared some of the beautiful snaps and videos of herself with the peeps, with smiles and good vibes all around

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A woman from Cape Town had a very special wedding and shared her beautiful day with South Africans from all walks of life.

Even though Nina Steininger got married at Home Affairs, she still had a great day. Image: Nina Steininger/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Although the lady didn’t have a big reception and simply wed at Home Affairs in Wynberg, she still had the time of her life and made amazing memories that will last a lifetime.

Posting on the #I’mStaying Facebook page, Nina Steininger said that many Mzansi peeps stopped her while she was on her way to the centre to get married and wished her well for the impending nuptials.

The fact that several strangers took the time to put a smile on her face truly made the day extra memorable.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The caption of Nina’s post read:

“Got married at Home Affairs in Wynberg recently and was blown away by the ‘gees’ and well-wishes of complete strangers that spread great vibes along my way to the centre. What a send-off!”

Commenting on the social media post, online peeps said they loved seeing South Africans standing together and supporting each other:

Carole Ann Sherratt said:

“Stunning to hear. That's the lekker South Africa we love and enjoy. Without the politicians trying to divide us, hey.”

Jeanette Barnard added:

“We have such beautiful people in our country. I love our land and its people. Congratulations.”

Cheryl Glancey reacted:

“Great vibes. Congratulations to you both. Wishing you many happy years together.”

Honest man shares how he asked God to help him create a memorable wedding reception for his beautiful bride

Meanwhile, in another sweet story by Briefly News, an honourable man shared how he and his special lady had no money but were not going to let anything stop them from tying the knot.

Ebrahim ZaRene Ibby Samboe and his bride went to McDonald’s after saying their "I dos" and wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. People thanked Ebrahim for sharing his story and reminding people that many weddings are not a measure of true love.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News