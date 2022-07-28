A domestic worker’s sweet gesture has one Limpopo woman teary-eyed on a very special birthday

Taking to LinkedIn, Tlotlo Kolwane shared that her helper left her a heartfelt message and R100 as a gift on her cake day

The woman was incredibly emotional and moved by the very thoughtful gesture, especially since the woman who surprised her with it is not well off

A lady from Limpopo has been left awestruck after her domestic helper gave her a very thoughtful surprise on her birthday.

Tlotlo Kolwane was emotional after her home helper surprised her with a R100 and a sweet note on her birthday. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image and Tlotlo Kolwane/LinkedIn.

Taking to LinkedIn, Tlotlo Kolwane expressed how teary-eyed and overwhelmed she felt after finding the heartfelt note and R100 tucked away in her lunch pack.

The grateful woman, who works as a geo technologist at Exxaro Resources, noted how stunned and warmed she was by the sweet gesture, especially because the lovely home helper who gave it to her is not wealthy herself.

Tlotlo shared a snap of the note and R100, with the caption of her Linkedin post reading:

“My house helper has me all teared up in the office on my birthday! She hid this note in my lunch pack with a R100. I never expected this, especially with her background and the way things are for her back home. I am in awe.”

LinkedIn peeps were wowed by the lady’s thoughtful helper and the lovely gesture, with some netizens wishing her well for her birthday:

Martha Mahlangu said:

“The universe has a way of returning what we give. It shows that you are treating her well and that's her way of appreciating you. Happy birthday. Many blessings to you.”

Thulani Sibeko added:

“Generosity and kindness don’t depend on the number of things you have or the size of your bank account. It’s the heart that drives it. She has a big heart. Also, aunty is returning your kindness to her. Happy birthday, Tlotlo Kolwane.”

Ismail Lambat reacted:

“You are doing something very right, Tlotlo Kolwane! Stay blessed.”

