An honourable and grounded man shared how he and his wife had no money but were not going to let anything stop them

Ebrahim ZaRene Ibby Samboe and his bride went to McDonald’s after saying their "I dos" and wouldn’t change it for anything in the world

People thanked Ebrahim for sharing his story and reminding people that many weddings are not a measure of true love

A love story touched the hearts of many when an honest man shared the extent he went to to make their wedding day special. With no money, only faith in God and their love, the man did everything in his power to make his bride feel like a queen.

Ebrahim ZaRene Ibby Samboe shared his story to remind people that a wedding is about two people who love one another, not money. Image: Facebook / Ebrahim ZaRene Ibby Samboe

Society puts a lot of pressure on people to blow large amounts of money on a wedding that many cannot afford. This couple did not let society stop them from becoming one, and proved that marriage is not about a lavish wedding.

Facebook user Ebrahim ZaRene Ibby Samboe shared his inspirational and tear-jerking story on social media. While the young man did not even have money for snazzy shoes and a suit, he knew God would come through for them.

“With R0.00 in my bank account with no shoes or suit ect the only thing I had & have was & is the Word of God, I couldn't give my wife the best reception but I could give her something to eat.”

Knowing how much he loved his woman, Ebrahim was not going to let anything stop him from making her his wife. They had a quick and inexpensive ceremony which ended up at McDonald’s for a celebratory chow!

Ebrahim wanted to share his story so that others out there can know they do not have to wait to marry the one they love just because society claims you need a lavish wedding to do so. Love always conquers and it screamed true in this instance.

“You don't need the biggest reception you don't need the most fashionable suit or dress to get married ALL you need is one word of God and then faith it until you make it!!”

What a heartwarming story!

The people of Mzansi shower Ebrahim and his beautiful bride with love:

Almegan Geduld said:

“That's awesome! Congratulations! ❤️❤️Al the best for your two...may God keep blessing you...best wedding ever♥️♥️♥️I love it”

Mtetoo Tshunungwa said:

“Our stories are very identical that's why God gave us one another through our stories more souls will be saved for the Kingdom of God, may you and your wife be blessed in your lives and prosperous journey ahead may you love each other more and more and may go through challenges together and find a mutual ground to sort out differences in Jesus. I LOVE YOU GUYS.”

Denzil Arends said:

“My brother ❤️ - I love this.”

