A young student of the University of Ibadan (UI), James C Okpara, got kindness from a stranger who gave him R1800

James' blessings came a few days after he used his R900 January salary to solve other people's needs

The UI student said he is grateful for how God came through for him at a time he really needed to pay his school fees

A young Nigerian man, James C. Opara, has gone online to write about the goodness of God in his life after a stranger blessed him with R1800.

In a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, February 8, the man said earlier in the month, he gave out his whole R900 salary despite being a student and had school fees to pay.

The young man shared his story to encourage others. Photo source: LinkedIn/James C Okpara

I have faith in God

A part of the money was used to settle his mother’s debt. When he made that move, James’ mother was worried that he was doing a lot as a student who needed the money.

When the mother showed her concern, James said:

“…I told her I have faith in God and that He’s going to provide.”

Givers never lack

The man stated not only did He provide, but his money was also doubled a few days later. The student revealed that he decided to share his story as a way to encourage people that God always works.

Many people took to his comment section to celebrate with him.

