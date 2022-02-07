Many people have praised a young teacher who took good care of his disabled student during their extracurricular activities

The teacher carried the boy as he skipped and went through other sports regimens to make him feel loved

Social media said that the smile on the boy's face during the period was full of gratitude to the teacher

A video has shown a young teacher making sure that his special needs student, Heitor, is loved, without having a feeling of being left out.

During their sports session, the man carried the kid in his arms as he skipped, giving him the feeling that he is doing it all by himself.

Many people praised the teacher's effort. Photo source: @geansampaiio

Source: Instagram

What a wonderful teacher

He carried the boy all through different activities that his contemporaries who are fitter did by themselves.

At a point during the video, he rolled Heitor on a mat to heighten his excitement. Many people have praised him.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 7,000 comments with more than half a million likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

maricrisdangond said:

"The little boy's smile at the end...says it all!! God bless Mr Sampaio!!"

fozziefotos said:

"Definitely a candidate for Teacher of the Year award!"

pottymouthmama said:

"I’m not crying, you’re crying. What an incredible teacher."

uh_lexis said:

"His momma must feel so blessed to have someone care for her child that much."

susiemt19 said:

"Bless him! Disabled kids want to play and have fun. Just like every other child!"

laurajsky said:

"This is amazing, the world needs more people like you."

guynpines said:

"Not all Heroes wear Capes."

Source: Briefly News