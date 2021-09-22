A South African pupil decided to bring some fun and ease to her school teacher as he posted his video busting a move

The young man, Brandon Horn, uploaded a viral video on TikTok and many of his peers really like the kindness of his teacher as he listens to Tay Money

Briefly News brings this story where so many social media users are sharing sweet stories about their teachers who didn’t have time to have fun in their classrooms

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Another South African school kid is becoming an internet sensation for his dance moves. The young pupil decided to bust a move in front of her teacher.

Dancing to Tay Money’s Bussin song, the young guy seems to have fun and suggests he might be the most annoying student in his class. The 28-year-old American rapper may not be a hit in Mzansi but it seems the teacher is slowly falling in love with her.

Looking at the clip, the teacher is seen sitting down on her desk and eventually laughs at the boy and the funny viral clip on TikTok is receiving the necessary attention it deserves.

Brandon Horn seems to also challenge his peers to join the SA schools dance. He wrote on his platform:

“#saschools #southafrica #Brandon_Horn17 #viral #trend. Bussin –Tay Money.”

South Africans love one sweet teacher in a viral video. Image: @Brandon_Horn/UGC

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@Lucky McGhee said:

“You got the best teacher.”

@Alwande Sibiya said:

“She was always cool about that. I like her best teacher.”

@Metanga said:

“My teacher would have killed me if I did that at school. No phones allowed.”

@OneleMbali said:

“She's probably the coolest teacher ever.”

@Tilodi said:

“I didn’t know boys high schools has got these teachers.”

@User9508 said:

“She reminds me of my English teacher.”

@Fezeka Mabece said:

“Teacher loves it, let her join.”

@Katlego Daweti said:

“Teacher is your second mother. Look after her.”

@ZimasaKala said:

“Fantastic learner, teacher vibes.”

@Lechisme said:

“You are a winner.”

@User6358 said:

“Kumnandi yaz eSA.”

“Dankoo”: Mzansi thrilled by schoolkids' video dancing with sanitiser

In a most recent story, Briefly News published that a group of school pupils are becoming an internet sensation as they dance to their favourite tune in class while going around sanitising their hands.

The schoolkids (from an unnamed school) took their video to the popular social networking platform TikTok.

The short video clip was shared by @OarabileMolete and the clip is going viral among South Africans. According to comments, it seems the kids are enrolled at one of the top high schools in the Free State, Navalsig in the city of Bloemfontein.

Source: Briefly.co.za