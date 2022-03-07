An appreciative man took to social media to show off how his loving wife spoiled him for his birthday

In an image shared on Twitter, the birthday boy can be seen sitting next to his and wearing a “Happy Birthday” sash

The tweet has gained a lot of traction and several Mzansi online users have poked fun at the man’s surprise party

A man took to social media to share a photo of himself at his surprise birthday party that was thrown by his loving wifey.

A man shared a photo from his surprise birthday party arranged by his wife. Image: @Sandile80868242/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Sandile80868242 posted the photo to his Twitter account. He can be seen sitting next to his presents at a restaurant and rocking a “Happy Birthday” sash. He captioned the post:

“My wife planned this surprise party.”

While the gesture seems sweet and thoughtful at most, several South African online responded by poking fun at it. Some chose to tease Sandile on agreeing to wear the sash and others said the party undermined his masculinity.

Check out some of their comments on the tweet below:

@CaptainCourtesy wrote:

“I was wondering what was wrong with this snap because it keeps popping up on my feed and I finally read the comments you people attach the strangest things to masculinity.”

@yonga_majay said:

“This is nice. But ngeke ngiyigqoke lento yama model.”

@bennytothedj reacted:

“I thought you attended a baby shower party.”

@ItsJobu replied:

“I'd be pissed.”

@NadiraAyanna said:

“Your wife loves you.”

@KabiahSeonaid remarked:

“Men in the comments acting weird over a SASH! It’s a literal piece of fabric and their masculinity was found shaking.”

@mwaansa29 responded:

“I need to do this for my boyfriend too.”

