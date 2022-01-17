It has become a thing to celebrate the father-to-be, and not just the expecting mother and unborn child

A few friends got together to celebrate their expecting mate and showered him with nappies, wipes and baby bottle shots

The people of Mzansi were impressed by the nappy party and filled the comment section with positive messages

Generally, when a couple is expecting, the attention is always focused on the mother and baby. Seeing these friends get together to make the dad-to-be feel special, is everything!

Nappy braais and parties have become a thing in recent years and it is a super cool idea. Dads should be celebrated too, becoming a father is a big step.

Social media user @MaqPaulM took to Twitter with pictures from the nappy party he and some other guys threw for their expecting friend.

They had a pile of nappies and wipes, shots from baby bottles and a whole load of love for the dad-to-be. These friends are keepers!

“My guys always come thru for when its Nappy parties for one of us, just an excuse to get together. This is what we left the Father to be, over 30packs and wipes. We don't want him to worry about nappies for 8months. And the jager shots were in little baby bottles. Nice touch!”

Some of the other mates took to the comment section to share some moments from the celebration. It seems drinking from a baby bottle is not as easy as it looks lol!

Mzansi reacts to the sweet nappy party post

Seeing this post, many were left smiling and laughing. It is refreshing to see men celebrating the journey of parenthood like this.

Some were surprised that men of colour, especially in Mzansi, would have hosted something like this… and they totally love it!

Take a look at some of the comments

@PreciousTshings said:

“I love how some black guys can have fun like this and supportive unlike those ones baseMlazi who think they are too masculine for such things.”

@mahero_hlengwa said:

“This is dope, my boy is expecting a baby boy in April f*ck it I'm planning this for him.”

@KhuliN_ said:

“This is so thoughtful, yet so simple. As ladies we’ve complicated our version shem, why must we spend weeks planning an event where we’re expected to dress up in clothes of the same colour♀️. Can’t we just meet over some refreshments with gifts for the baby and have fun.”

@LoveMandy4 said:

@BennyMagubs said:

