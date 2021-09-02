“Dankoo”: Mzansi Thrilled by Schoolkids' Video Dancing with Sanitiser

A bunch of South African schoolkids are a hit on social media after they posted their video dancing in class while carrying sanitiser

One guy, @OarabileMolete, decided to post the video clip on TikTok and it is seriously mesmerising many social media users in Mzansi

Although it remains unclear which school the kids are enrolled at, some social media users are convinced the school is Navalsig in Bloemfontein

A group of school pupils are becoming an internet sensation as they dance to their favourite tune in class while going around sanitising their hands. The schoolkids (from an unnamed school) took their video to popular social networking platform TikTok.

The short video clip was shared by @OarabileMolete and the clip is going viral among South Africans. According to comments, it seems the kids are enrolled at one of the top high schools in the Free State, Navalsig in the city of Bloemfontein.

In the video, the kids are seen dancing to an Amapiano song, Mmapula by Busta 929, and they are very entertaining. Briefly News looks at the reactions to the clip.

The post reads:

@CelukuphilaZondi said:

“Name of the song, guys...”

@User5535 said:

“Favourite song.”

@LeboTheGirl said:

“It’s Friday.”

@Ketshepa said:

“You’ll get detention from school but I like the vibes.”

@Bobo said:

“I thought you saw the teacher and you put the mask on, hahaha.”

@User6935 said:

“This is so me at school.”

@Deon said:

“Wow, I like this song.”

@Karabo Kaybee said:

“Dlala ngayo san.”

@Khaby lame said:

“Only in SA.”

@Maki Dimakatso said:

“Dankie Navalsig.”

@Thabang Thabo said:

“Dankoo.”

