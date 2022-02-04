A good-hearted man has taken to social media to spread the news about helping a person who had nothing to eat and peeps have praised him

He wrote his post about a man who had four mouths to feed and approached him while he was in Germiston for help

South Africans could not believe the man, Mlunghisi Kenneth Mafumo, would give so selflessly when he himself had very little

A man has moved a mountain to assist a needy man in Germiston and peeps are proud.

Source: Facebook

A Johannesburg man has warmed the hearts of many Saffas when he brought groceries for a father of four who was starving while himself hangs on the breadline.

Stock control supervisor at Tupperware Mlunghisi Kenneth Mafumo, who studied at Unisa, took to Facebook’s #imstaying group to inform people about the plight of the man.

His life motto is:

“I keep adequate distance from liars, to avoid trouble...”

Facebook users applauded his kindness and selflessness and urged more South Africans to do the same.

The post received 389 comments: 64 shares and 5.8k reactions on social media.

A snippet of his heart-wrenching post reveals his sincerity, he wrote:

“He looked tired and although I didn't have enough money I tried! Let's help those who really need help if we can!”

Sharon Mdletshe added:

“Thank you and God bless you... this is a part of my life to help the less privileged.. when you do good there is that unexplainable feeling of joy you feel. And it becomes a part of you. To continue.”

Chantal Lombaard added:

“For a person without financial means to help another in need is so special as there are plenty of RICH people who simply turn a blind eye to how other people suffer. May you be blessed.”

Manase Zwane said:

“at least you didn't take a photo with him and food. May God bless you and your family.”

Nina Taylor said:

“Sometimes I imagine, what if all the money that was lost to corruption, had been spent on the people that needed it. I'm still hopeful that maybe one day it'll happen. In the meantime, we must help each other.”

Rory Lyell Petzer added:

“I think if we all stand together in this country looking out for our fellow man, it doesn't have to be something big, sometimes the smallest thing makes all the difference, God bless you!”

Source: Briefly News