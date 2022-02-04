A Grahamstown mother has taken to Facebook to praise a young man who comforted her children after a car accident turned bad

Neria Hlanga Yose of Port Elizabeth went online to write about how Sean Alec Roux assisted her scared kids and peeps are in awe of his kindness

South Africans called on God to bless the man and lauded him with many noting how compassionate he was

Mom Neria Hlanga Yose wrote about Sean Alec Roux helping her frightened children. Image: Neria Hlanga Yose and Sean Alec Roux/ Facebook

A relieved mother went onto social media to thank a man who helped her kids after they were involved in an accident with an e-hailing service vehicle.

Neria Hlanga Yose of Port Elizabeth posted to Facebook’s #imstaying group to inform users about the unfortunate incident.

Yose wrote that she received a frantic phone call from my eldest daughter telling her that they had a car accident with an Uber and that the driver of the other car was damaging their car out of anger.

“In my state of panic, I started calling everyone. It was a phone call from this stranger with a soft assuring voice who introduced himself as Sean Alec Roux and he said to me ‘I am with your kids they are okay I will stay with them until you come to fetch them’.”

Facebook user’s hearts were warmed by the touching tale.

Sheldeen Dawson said:

“Thank you Sean for showing kindness and compassion. May God bless you.”

Fikile Ndima added:

“Oh my goodness...why am I tearing up while reading this, this is really heartwarming, Thank you Sean Alec Roux for displaying Ubuntu, May God abundantly bless you.”

Fawzia Mather wrote:

“Sean you are a kind and compassionate human being. You make South Africa proud. Well Done.”

Gaby Lopes Pereira reacted:

“Trust always and be faithful to mankind, and you will always be rewarded. Thank you Sean for showing this way.. may this path of kindness be reflected in others that have learnt from you.. God Bless you.”

Ingrid Amos Greeff added:

“Shaun is a wonderful caring young man Well done and bless you.”

Suzy Rampersad said:

“God bless you and your family Shaun. Let's try to emulate Shawn to make South Africa a better place for all of us.”

Debra Emily Rose reacted:

“Neria I love ya message. And that's what life is all about. We should go that extra mile and make a difference. God bless you Shaun for being there for Neria's children.”

