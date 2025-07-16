Kaizer Chiefs star defender, Sphiwe Msimango, left Mzansi swooning with a lavish surprise for his wife

Fans flooded the post with love after seeing the heartfelt moment and luxury ride worth R1.2 million

Msimango’s rise continues as European clubs monitor his progress at Naturena

Kaizer Chiefs defender Sphiwe Given Msimango has left social media in a frenzy after recently spoiling his wife, Bontle Makgalo, with a brand-new BMW X4 SUV worth over R1.2 million.

The Amakhosi star captured the hearts of fans across Mzansi with this kind and lavish gesture towards his partner. The luxurious surprise comes just months after the birth of their baby boy in May, marking another special chapter in their growing family.

Bontle proudly showed off the sleek SUV on Instagram, sharing emotional words of gratitude along with beautiful pictures and heartwarming clips from the moment at the car dealership.

She captioned the post beautifully:

"My love, my heart is overflowing with gratitude. Thank you for this incredible surprise. You always go above and beyond to make me feel cherished, and today was no exception."

The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in June 2024, and continue to show their deepening bond as husband and wife, capturing the attention and admiration of many.

Fans flooded Bontle’s post with warm and joyful comments:

@24may:

"Awww, congratulations, mama."

@tshepiso:

"Congratulations."

@bontle:

"Congratulations, beautiful."

@aphelele:

"Congratulations, babe."

@omolemo:

"Congratulations, Mama."

@lindomngomezulu:

"What a beast! Congratulations, gorgeous."

@thembisilendobe:

"2025 wrapped."

@duduzile:

"Mrs Msimango, congratulations."

@pretty_unique:

"You deserve this!"

@king.pailey:

"Mommies with Beamers."

@karabom_za:

"Soft life served right! Love this for you, sis!"

@zinhlem_:

"This is goals on every level. You’re glowing!"

@blessing_mokoena:

"Now that’s how you appreciate your queen 👑🔥"

@phumla_styles:

"This just gave me chills. Pure love in motion!"

@keletso_speaks:

"From bride to BMW in a month? Ma’am, you’re living the dream!"

Msimango featured prominently for Amakhosi last season, forming a backline combination with Edmilson Dove and Bradley Cross. Msimango joined Chiefs in 2023 from PSL rivals TS Galaxy, and his form at the Soweto giants reportedly attracted interest from Russia.

Following the interest from Europe, Chiefs said they would wait for a big-money offer before they consider selling the talented defender.

Msimango’s career could reach new heights.

While Msimango has attracted interest from overseas, the defender remains in the hunt for a place in the Bafana Bafana squad after being called up by coach Hugo Broos in June 2024.

Msimango has been a member of the Chiefs squad that has endured an indifferent maiden season under Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Under the Tunisian’s tenure, the side are eighth on the log after 10 PSL defeats, while they stand a chance to win the Nedbank Cup after qualifying for the competition’s semi-finals.

Journalist criticizes poor performance by Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that a journalist criticized Kaizer Chiefs' players after their despirited performance against the Dutch side Vitesse.

Amakhosi are currently in the Nerthelands on their pre-season tour and have lost both of their opening friendly games.

