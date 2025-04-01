Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango announced that he and his wife are expecting a child after sharing maternity pictures on social media

Msimango has established himself at the Soweto giants since his club debut in 2023 and has even captained the side

Local football fans and teammates reacted on social media to say they are proud of the 27-year-old defender who got married in July 2024

Amakhosi defender Given Msimango excited local fans after announcing that he and his wife are expecting a baby.

The Chiefs defender made the announcement after sharing pictures of their maternity shoot on social media while he continues to perform for the Soweto giants.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango and his wife, Bontle, are expecting a baby. Image: given_msimango.

Source: Instagram

Msimango married his wife in July 2024 and has continued his progress at the Soweto giants, who are struggling this season after 10 PSL losses.

Given Msimango makes major announcement about his family

Msimango announced the expected arrival of his child on Instagram:

The 27-year-old announced the news on his Instagram account by sharing the pictures on social media while his wife, Bontle reacted by saying: “Our greatest blessing.”

Msimango joined Chiefs in 2023 from PSL rivals TS Galaxy and his form at the Soweto giants reportedly attracted interest from Russia.

Following the interest from Europe, Chiefs said they would wait for a big-money offer before they consider selling the talented defender.

Msimango and his wife got married in July 2024, according to Instagram:

Msimango’s career could reach new heights

While Msimango has attracted interest from overseas, the defender remains in the hunt for a place in the Bafana Bafana squad after being called up by coach Hugo Broos in June 2024.

Msimango has been a member of the Chiefs squad that has endured an indifferent maiden season under Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Under the Tunisian’s tenure, the side are eighth on the log after 10 PSL defeats, while they stand a chance to win the Nedbank Cup after qualifying for the competition’s semi-finals.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango has interest from overseas clubs and is pushing for a place in the Bafana squad. Image: given_msimango.

Source: Instagram

Fans and teammates praise Msimango for their news

Local football fans praised Msimango on social media, saying they are proud of Amakhosi defender while teammate Edmilson Dove also joined in.

Chiefs teammate edmilson_dove is happy:

“Blessings brother.”

Lebohang_mcosini is in love:

“This is so beautiful.”

Ttebo.s was impressed:

“Look how beautiful you are.”

Lee_hle_ wished them well:

“Congratulations.”

Lungislender sent blessings:

“Congrats guys! Many many more blessings, bakwa Msimango.”

Thembisilendobe admires the couple:

“My heart is doing cartwheels.”

George_monnatlale sent well wishes to the defender:

“Congrats my dawg! Welcome to fatherhood.”

Motheodlamini praised Msimango’s wife:

“Congratulations mama.”

Mstyle3987566 is a fan:

“Captain my Captain. Congratulations to you both.”

Leetheking_ is proud:

“You a papa now.”

