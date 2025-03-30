Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi opened up about the injury crisis currently affecting the Soweto giants

Midfielder Thabo Cele joined a list of injured Amakhkosi stars that includes Rushwin Dortley and Tashreeq Morris

Local football fans reacted on social media to blame Chiefs coaching staff for the growing list of injuries at the club

Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi said his side has been unlucky as more and more players join the injury list at the club.

The Soweto giants had a growing injury list after midfielder Thabo Cele joined the likes of Rushwin Dortley and Tashreeq Morris in the club’s sick bay.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said his side has been unlucky with injurues this season. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

In addition to the injury list, Chiefs are also enduring an indifferent season after they suffered their 10th league defeat against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday, 29 March 2025.

Golden Arrows

https://x.com/KaizerChiefs/status/1906005243868983479

Thabo Cele joins list of injured Kaizer Chiefs stars

Nabi talks about Chiefs' injuries in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Nabi said the club has been unlucky after January arrival Cele joined the list of injured players at the club.

Nabi said:

“I think we have been unlucky with the injuries we have had. Right now our right-back [Reeve Frosler] and our left centre-back [Rushwin Dortley], Thabo Cele and Tashreeq Morris, who are our latest additions, are out injured. We feel that it’s a lot to take, but we have to keep our energy positive.”

Chiefs target several new players for next season

Ahead of the 2025/2026 season, Chiefs have been linked with several players and club management has reportedly set aside R80 million for the transfer budget.

Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien is the top target for the club, and they have been rejected several times by the Winelands club.

Along with Basadien, the club has also been linked with African stars such as midfielder Feisal Salum and striker Fiston Mayele.

Midfielder Thabo Cele has joined the injury list at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans blame Chiefs coaching staff for the injuries

Local football fans reacted on social media to blame Chiefs’ coaching staff for the growing injury list at the Soweto giants.

Ignitions Neo Matsimela is pessimistic:

“It is done, it is already done, Chiefs are already out of everything, the Nedbank Cup is just a dream. Nabi, you are a professional plumber and scammer.”

Ripindi Jefferson Magoda is not a fan of Nabi:

“Useless coach who fails to have a strong first eleven strong. Keeps on testing the combination for the whole season.”

Muzi Machiaveli Lubelo says other teams also suffer from injuries:

“Imagine the cry of missing Themba Zwane, Mothobi Mvala, Mudau and Grant Kekana would be. Trust me Mamelodi Sundowns is still winning without them.”

Mzaiza Moloi pointed a finger:

“The problem is their conditioning coach.”

Lindelani 'Lee' Boyabenyathi defended Nabi:

“Nabi is a good coach.”

Bafana Bafana star names PSL club for his next move

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana striker Elias Mokwana said he would love to one day play for Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Mokwana is currently shining at Tunisian giants Esperance, a club he joined at the start of the 2024/2025 season from Sekhukhune United after being linked with Chiefs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News