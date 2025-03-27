Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have increased their transfer budget as they target several new faces ahead of the 2025/2026 season

According to reports, Amakhosi management has increased their transfer budget to R80 million as they chase local and international stars

Local football fans reacted on social media to pick their ideal signings for the PSL giants who have struggled with form this season

Ahead of the 2025/2026 season, Kaizer Chiefs management has reportedly increased their transfer budget to help coach Nasreddine Nabi land his top transfer target.

Nabi will enter the new season armed with an R80 million transfer budget as Chiefs target stars such as Fawaaz Basadien, Sphephelo Sithole, Fiston Mayele and Feisal Salum.

Chiefs have entered the market for new players despite questions over Nabi’s future after they suffered nine PSL losses this season.

Kaizer Chiefs have a long list of transfer targets

Watch Basadien provide an assist for Bafana in the video below:

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, the club are willing to back Nabi in his search to reinforce several positions such as left-back by pursuing Stellenbosch FC star Basadien.

The source said:

“The new budget is believed to be around R80 million, and the club feels it is a good budget as the coach targets several new players. Right now, the club is looking to bring in a new goalkeeper, left-back and striker as a priority, while another attacking option and a new face in the midfield are also on the list. With the new budget, the club feels like it can achieve its targets while management is hard at work behind the scenes in scouting the best options.”

Chiefs target Mayele is a star for the DRC Congo side, according to the tweet below:

Chiefs linked with local and international stars

Despite showing interest in stars from rival clubs, Chiefs have also been linked with overseas stars such as Portuguese-based Sithole along with African stars Mayele and Salum.

Since he arrived at the club, Nabi has brought in several new faces such as Inacio Miguel, Glody Lilepo, Tashreeq Morris and Gaston Sirino.

Despite the influx of new faces, the club are currently eighth on the PSL log, 29 points behind log leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Amakhosi fans draw up a wishlist

Local football fans reacted on social media to name the players they would like to see wear the famous black and gold jersey next season.

Junior Khosa has a wish:

“Kaizer Chiefs management may you please sign Young Africans goalkeeper Djigui Diarra please and thank you.”

Nqwenile Kasta Mgolozi made a list:

“Sell Chivaviro, Kwinika, Ntwari, Potsane and Nyambose. Then sign Mbule, Sithole, Appollis, Maema, Basadien, Mayele, Aziz, Fagrie Lakay, Mokwana, Lorch and Saleng.”

Sandile Mbiko made a suggestion:

“Chiefs sign Salum and Yaya Sithole.”

Alpheous Mchunu is excited:

“I will be happy to see Basadien wear gold and black.”

Selby Phaahleng Wa Mmakadikwa said where Chiefs need reinforcements:

"You only need strikers.”

Kaizer Chiefs drop in African rankings

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs have dropped to 100th in the African club rankings after failing to win a title since 2015.

The Soweto giants have struggled this season after nine PSL losses left them eighth on the log, only two places above their lowly finish from last season.

