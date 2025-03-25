Once a dominant force in African football, Chiefs have fallen to 100th in African rankings, marking a significant drop from their former glory

Chiefs have failed to capture silverware in the last decade, and with the African Football League expansion, their chances of participation look slim

Chiefs are ranked behind local rivals and face a critical test in their remaining matches to determine if they can turn things around or continue their downward spiral

Kaizer Chiefs, once a dominant force in South African football, have fallen to 100th in the African rankings, according to Footballdatabase.com.

This marks a significant decline for a club that once ruled the continent in the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s.

Source: Twitter

Poor Domestic and Continental Form

Currently, Chiefs are ranked eighth in South Africa, a position that mirrors their spot in the Betway Premiership.

Despite their historical success, the team has failed to capture any silverware in the last decade, and their chances of participating in continental tournaments seem slim.

The African Football League (AFL), expanding from 8 to 24 teams next season, might exclude Chiefs, who have struggled in recent years.

Disappointment in the CAF Champions League

Though Chiefs reached the final of the CAF Champions League in 2021, they lost to Al Ahly, and their continental aspirations have since faltered.

In South Africa, Chiefs find themselves in a familiar but troubling position: ranked behind their local rivals.

As they sit mid-table in the Betway Premiership, it raises questions about their future prospects, both domestically and internationally.

The Road Ahead

With the AFL’s expansion set to shake up the landscape of African club football, the likes of Sundowns and Pirates seem almost guaranteed to participate, leaving Chiefs to fight for relevance.

How the club performs in their remaining matches of the season will be crucial in determining whether they can reverse their fortunes or remain on a downward trajectory.

A Rebirth or a Decline?

As Chiefs' supporters remain hopeful, the question looms: can the team reclaim its former glory, or will they continue to fade into mediocrity?

Only time will tell if they can rise again or become another forgotten giant in South African football.

