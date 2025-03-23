Football Agent Confirms Kaizer Chiefs' Interest in Bafana Bafana Star

Kaizer Chiefs are working on adding new players to their squad before the start of next season, and their interest in a Bafana Bafana midfielder has been confirmed.

Since Nasreddine Nabi joined the club last summer he has added 10 new players to the Soweto giants' squad and the most recent of them were Glody Lilepo, Tashreeq Morris, and Thabo Cele in the January transfer window.

Football agent, Manuel Tomas, has confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs were showing interest in signing Bafana Bafana midfielder, Sphephelo Sithole.

"In December, we did get some inquiries from Chiefs, but we're unsure of what will unfold—it’s football after all. However, there hasn't been any formal offer from Chiefs regarding Sithole," he shared, as reported by FarPost.

"It was more of an initial conversation with the club and their representatives, but no official proposal has come through."

"As the loan period comes to an end, the future remains uncertain. Once he fully recovers from his injury—sustained during an international match with Bafana Bafana—things will become clearer. We won’t rush or force anything."

Source: Briefly News