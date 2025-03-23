Hugo Broos Explains How Nigeria Can Help Bafana Bafana in World Cup Qualifier

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has explained how the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be of help to his team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

The Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana are both in Group C, with the latter topping the group with 10 points while the former are on six points.

"A few days ago, I mentioned that there was a team in the group that could help us, and that team is Nigeria. I saw they beat Rwanda today [Friday]," Broos said.

"They can't afford to drop any more points, and they’ll do everything they can to win against every team.

"Right now, we're four points ahead of Nigeria, and it's in our hands to do what we need to do. If we take care of our own business, Nigeria will help us.

"The situation is positive for now, but it’s up to us to maintain it. We can’t afford to make any mistakes, especially on Tuesday in Ivory Coast."

