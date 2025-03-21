FIFA WCQ: Victor Osimhen Shines As Nigeria Defeat Rwanda in Kigali

The Super Eagles of Nigeria got their first win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier after defeating Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Friday evening.

It was Eric Chelle's first match in charge of the Super Eagles and delivered a 2-0 win for the three-time African champions.

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen scored a first-half brace to give Nigeria the deserved win over Rwanda away from home.

WCQ: Nigeria defeat Rwanda in Kigali

Nigeria got an early scare in the opening seconds of the match with Victor Osimhen falling on his shoulder while trying to attack the ball, but was able to continue after being attended to by the medical team.

The Super Eagles were the better side in the first ten minutes and were rewarded with a goal in the 11th minute.

Ademola Lookman took a set-piece from left and found Osimhen at the back with the Galatasaray striker making no mistake in putting the ball past Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiarce Ntwari.

Nigeria came close to doubling their lead in the 24th minute, but Moses Simon's shot inside the box was brilliantly saved by Ntwari to keep the scores at 1-0 in favour of the Super Eagles.

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was put to the test by Rwandans for the first time in the 39th minute after a long-range shot.

Eric Chelle's side doubled their lead minutes before the half time whistle was blown by the centre referee. Samuel Chukwueze headed the ball into the path of Osimhen and the Nigerian striker used his pace to beat Rwandan defender before chipping the ball past the goalkeeper.

The first half ended with Nigeria leading comfortably with a brace from Osimhen.

Bright Osayi-Samuel got the first chance of the second half in the 51st minute, but his effort was punched away by Ntwari.

Rwanda had the ball in the back of the net in the closing stages of the match, but it was disallowed due to an offside call.

