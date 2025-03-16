PSL: What Pirates’ Win Against Sundowns Means to Betway Premiership Title Race

Orlando Pirates have thrown the Betway Premiership open after their resounding 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Orlando Pirates vs Sundowns: Betway Premiership title race

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, shared his views on Orlando Pirates' win over Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Orlando Pirates did themselves a huge favour by caving out a win against Sundowns today, it would have been all over in the title race battle if the Brazilians had got something out of that match," he said.

"Well, the win now means for the title race to be dragged to the end of the season, Pirates need to win their four outstanding matches.

"It's one thing to have a game in hand, it's another thing to win because you are not guaranteed a win by having outstanding matches."

