Kaizer Chiefs Player Called Up for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Most of Kaizer Chiefs players were not called up by the country ahead of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the next international break.

The South African national team coach Hugo Broos decided not to pick a player from the Glamour Boys, with the only favoured player Rushwin Dortley picking up a injury close to the time of final squad release.

With Dortley's absence due to injury, it was looking like no Kaizer Chiefs player would go on international duty, but one of them has eventually been called up.

Kaizer Chiefs star called up for World Cup qualifiers

According to Afrik-Foot, Kaizer Chiefs summer signing Fiarce Ntwari has been named in the Rwandan national team squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

