Global site navigation

Kaizer Chiefs Player Called Up for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Football

Kaizer Chiefs Player Called Up for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

by  Raphael Abiola 1 min read

Most of Kaizer Chiefs players were not called up by the country ahead of the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the next international break.

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

The South African national team coach Hugo Broos decided not to pick a player from the Glamour Boys, with the only favoured player Rushwin Dortley picking up a injury close to the time of final squad release.

With Dortley's absence due to injury, it was looking like no Kaizer Chiefs player would go on international duty, but one of them has eventually been called up.

Kaizer Chiefs star called up for World Cup qualifiers

According to Afrik-Foot, Kaizer Chiefs summer signing Fiarce Ntwari has been named in the Rwandan national team squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Raphael Abiola avatar

Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.

Tags:
Hot: