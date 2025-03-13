Hugo Broos has confirmed the 23 players that will represent South Africa during their next World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin

The Belgian tactician failed to include any Kaizer Chiefs player on his list, with Rushwin Dortley also sidelined due to injury

Briefly News highlights Kaizer Chiefs stars who deserve a place in the Bafana Bafana squad due to their recent performance

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has released his final 23-man squad for South Africa's next 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this month.

The Belgian tactician included mostly Premier Soccer League players in the list but no Kaizer Chiefs player made the list.

Rushwin Dortley was named in the preliminary list and could have made the final cut but he suffered a knee injury which ruled him out of action for the rest of this campaign.

Broos was also asked during his squad announcement on SABC1 why Kaizer Chiefs players are not part of the squad.

“When I see them play yesterday against Cape Town – you can’t say that everything is alright in that team," he said.

“When the team will be better, or when players will be better, surely, surely I will call up the players from Chiefs. But for the moment I don’t think I have to call them."

Briefly News lists three Kaizer Chiefs stars who should have made Broos' Bafana Bafana squad due to their performance so far this season in the Betway Premiership.

Kaizer Chiefs stars who deserve a place in Broos' squad

1. Thabo Cele

Cele has been impressive since joining Kaizer Chiefs in the January transfer window. He was tipped as one of the players who should return to the Bafana Bafana squad in this qualifying series.

The former Fakel Voronezh star added so much quality to Nasreddine Nabi's side, especially in the midfielder department and could have offered something new to Broos' side if he had been called up.

2. Pule Mmodi

Mmodi has been in form for Kaizer Chiefs recently, especially in the Nedbank Cup. He currently sits on top of the scoring chart in the cup competition alongside Tshegofatso Mabasa with four goals.

The former Lamontville Golden Arrows star could be an option on the wings for Broos if he had included him in his squad.

3. Bruce Bvuma

Bafana Bafana have been struggling in the goalkeeping department due to Ronwen Williams' recent injury worries.

Broos called up Williams, Ricardo Goss and Sipho Chaine for the World Cup qualifiers, but Bvuma deserved a place in the squad due to his performance for the Glamour Boys in the Premier Soccer League.

Bafana Bafana will face Lesotho and the Benin Republic in their next World Cup qualifiers. Broos is eyeing victories in both games in order to regain the top spot in Group C.

14 players dropped from Bafana Bafana squad

Briefly News earlier reported on the 14 players Hugo Broos dropped from his preliminary squad ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC both top the list with most players failing to make the final cut.

