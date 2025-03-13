Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was forced to deny a talented player a spot from his final squad for a reason beyond football

TS Galaxy defender Khulumani Ndamane was dropped from the final squad to face Lesotho and Benin in World Cup qualifiers because he does not have a passport

Local football fans reacted with disbelief on social media, saying they could not understand how a professional footballer does not possess the right paperwork

TS Galaxy defender Khulumani Ndamane missed out on a place in the Bafana Bafana squad because the 21-year-old does not have a passport.

Coach Hugo Broos said he was forced to omit the talented defender from the Bafana squad because he would not be able to travel for the match against Benin on Tuesday, 25 March 2025.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was forced to drop a talented PSL star from his squad.

Source: Getty Images

Since has played 18 PSL matches this season for the Rockets and will be ruing his lack of adequate paperwork which led to him missing out making Broos’ squad.

Hugo Broos wants help from PSL clubs

Broos speaks about Ndamane's exclusion in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Broos said Ndamane was warned before the time while the Belgian decided to bury the hatchet by recalling Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams.

Broos said:

“I want to take him but they don’t have passports. So I’m very sorry about that and it’s not the first time. I think we have to look for a solution and make a list of 40 players and send it to the clubs and say those players need to have a passport. We begged the players two weeks ago. They know that they are on that list, if you don’t have a passport go and get a passport.”

The Bafana squad was announced on Twitter (X):

Broos is pleased with his squad

While Ndamane missed out on selection, Broos also neglected stars from Kaizer Chiefs as the Soweto giants are currently experiencing an indifferent season after eight PSL losses.

Following the announcement of his squad, Broos said he was pleased with the players selected as he aims for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Bafana is currently tied with qualifying group leaders Rwanda on seven points, while Broos hopes the side can claim the top spot after facing Lesotho and Benin.

TS Galaxy star Khulumani Ndamane missed out on Bafana selection because he does not have a passport.

Source: Twitter

Fans are disappointed

Local football fans reacted on social media to say they cannot believe that the talented Ndamane does not have a passport.

Jonh Tsoeutsoana said Broos’ hands were tied:

“Nothing Broos can do, he must go and apply for the passport. Time is in his hands, never listen to what people say.”

Patrick Sibanda is confused:

“You mean there is no emergency passport in South Africa because in other countries you get it the same day or two days after.”

Mkhululi Mpofu asked a question:

“How does he not have a passport?"

Lihlabi Moses is in disbelief:

“It only takes a week or less to apply and collect a passport. I can't believe it was the reason for his withdrawal. It should have been communicated to his camp before the final announcement.”

Quality Good blamed Ndamane’s agent:

“I blame his agent, a passport should be a norm for every professional player.”

Fans question Percy Tau’s return to Bafana Bafana

As reported by Briefly News, local football agents questioned Hugo Broos’ decision to recall attacking midfielder Percy Tau to his squad.

Tau, who recently moved to Qatar SC, fell out of favour in the Bafana side after struggling with issues at Egyptian side Al-Ahly.

