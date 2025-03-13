Hugo Broos explains that no Kaizer Chiefs players made the Bafana Bafana squad due to the team's ongoing struggles and lack of consistency

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has provided clarity on why no Kaizer Chiefs players made it into his final 23-man squad for the upcoming matches.

Broos emphasized that Chiefs players must regain their best form before being considered for national team duty.

Chiefs’ Struggles Continue

While Thabo Cele has impressed since his return to South African football, Broos made it clear that the overall struggles of Kaizer Chiefs are preventing any of their players from earning a call-up.

Broos pointed to Chiefs' recent performance against Cape Town City as evidence that the team is still not performing at a level required for international consideration.

You can’t tell already that Chiefs are back

Broos explained.

When I see them play, you can’t say everything is alright in that team. They are still struggling.

Although Broos is currently not considering any Chiefs players, he left the door open for future call-ups should the club improve.Image Credit/Kaizer Chiefs.

Future Call-Ups

Although Broos is currently not considering any Chiefs players, he left the door open for future call-ups should the club improve.

When the team will be better, or when players will be better, surely I will call up the players from Chiefs.

Broos wrapped up his explanation by expressing a broader hope for the future of South African football.

He stated that, while Chiefs are struggling, it is important for the entire league to rise to the occasion.

Let’s hope, not only for Chiefs, but for all South African football, that next season we have again that big team, that big club that struggles and fights for the championship.

Netizens React

Hauza:

Thank you coach! It's only you, the sober-minded Broos, that will tell us when the time is right for Cele to make Bafana. For now, he must focus on helping his club and getting his form to Sundowns' level to be considered fit for Bafana. Discuss off the table!

Big X:

There is no reason to call players from underperforming teams. Let those 90,000 fans go and cheer their cows at FNB; we don't want trouble in the National team. I am just saying 😂😂😂😂

Akani Nwanati:

Supersport is one of the worst teams in the league this season, they are not even in the top 8, but he called 2 of its players. But we’re not surprised, we know the agenda and it didn’t start today 😏

Nwali:

Lol is SSU (Mobbie) performing well? Is TS Galaxy performing well? Lol the old man must just say Cele is not good enough, that's it, no need to lie.

Nabi Slams Chiefs Players

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's performance following their goalless draw against Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership.

