Kaizer Chiefs had a number of opportunities to break the deadlock, with Mdu Shabalala missing a golden chance in the 41st minute

Cape Town City came close to scoring in the 55th minute, but Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma made a crucial diving save

Substitute Ranga Chivaviro almost gave Chiefs the win in the 78th minute, but his header went just over the bar

Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City played to a 0-0 draw in their Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on March 12, 2025.

Despite the home side dominating possession and creating a glut of chances, they once again failed to capitalize, leaving them frustrated in front of goal.

Kaizer Chiefs was left frustrated after missing a glut of chances at FNB Stadium in a Betway Premiership clash against Cape Town City. Image Credit/Lorenz Köhler.

City came into the clash desperate to turn their fortunes around and fancied their chances against a Chiefs side that has struggled for consistency this season.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi had hoped to pile further misery on City and their coach, Muhsin Ertugral, but their lack of clinical finishing proved costly.

Kaizer Chiefs nearly found the breakthrough in the 41st minute, but Mdu Shabalala squandered a golden opportunity to put them ahead.

Kaizer Chiefs' Glody Lilepo came agonizingly close to scoring in the 51st minute, unleashing a powerful shot that rattled the crossbar before bouncing back into play.

Cape Town City was denied in the 55th minute when Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma made a great diving save, pushing the ball away as City won another corner.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi introduced Ranga Chivaviro in the second half, and he came close to scoring in the 78th minute but sent his header just over the bar.

In the end, both sides had to settle for a point in a match that could have easily gone either way.

Chiefs fans will be disappointed, knowing their team had enough chances to secure all three points but failed to convert them.

The result keeps Chiefs in eighth position on the Betway Premiership log, while City remain 10th, extending their winless run to six matches.

Reactions on X

@Chris

You don't need a goalkeeper for Kaizer Chiefs players to miss goals. By having a goalkeeper, you're dignifying their players.

@Mageba 12

Very disappointed, our front are poor.

@Dr Tsego Abuti

We creating chances but we missing Clear cut chances😫

@Nakhane

We are missing a lot of chances what’s happening 😤

