A South African woman living in Australia went viral for performing a traditional balancing act after a 5km walk

The video shared on Instagram left viewers feeling nostalgic and proud as she embraced her heritage while settling into her new life

Social media users showered her with praise, with many expats finding the display of culture deeply moving

After a long walk to the store, a local woman used a traditional way to carry her groceries. Image: @fit_diva_fit

Source: Instagram

After moving across the world to be with her husband, one local woman proved that she has not left her roots behind.

A South African woman who found love in Australia filmed herself after returning home from her 5 km walk, doing a proudly South African gesture.

The viral clip was shared on Instagram on February 11, where it attracted positive views from viewers who were happy to see that she was still practising the South African culture abroad.

The creator shared that as she was walking home from the grocery stores, she started having thoughts that when she arrived in Australia, she was lonely with no friends. She noted that she started questioning whether she really made a good decision by following her heart.

Settling nicely in Australia

The woman, Instagram user @fit_diva_fit, added that she has since settled and was very happy. She said she now feels like a local while carrying her groceries packed in a paper bag in her head, a common way of carrying heavy goods in the African communities.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA expats are reminded of home

The clip gained massive views and nearly 400 comments from viewers who enjoyed the creator's content. Many viewers were fascinated by her ability to walk with the groceries in her head, calling it a very South African thing. Some were happy that she had finally settled in Australia and noted that it was nice to hear a positive spin on being an immigrant. One viewer jokingly said the head balance was the kind of balance she needed in her life. A South African living abroad said she had goosebumps when she saw the video, and advised the creator to hold on to her heritage.

The creator's content made many locals living abroad miss Mzansi. Image: @fit_diva_fit

Source: Instagram

User @tich_kleinhans said:

"So nice to hear a positive spin on being an immigrant without comparing."

User @iam_sindz added:

"😂 I was wondering how to get home with those paper bags without breaking 😭😩."

User @sage_of_absurd shared:

"May you stay blessed, sister! This is pure vibes 🔥."

User @shazzavr advised:

"I love this. I'm an SA living in NZ, and seeing you carry your groceries on your head gave me goosebumps. Hold on to your heritage 🇿🇦."

User @ anrihaas commented:

"Listen. As a South African, I would feel so much joy seeing someone carrying their Woolies on their head. So very South African. I love it. 🙌 I'm glad you are in a good space. So are we. We made a good choice by coming here.

User @kevinfraserofficial said:

"This is the balance I need in my life 😂."

User @teboho_k_ shared:

"I can't imagine how many people stared at you for carrying your shopping like that! Nna, ke peepa (I put my baby on my back). I couldn't go anywhere with my baby on my back without Anglo Aussies staring or asking ignorant questions 😂."

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Source: Briefly News