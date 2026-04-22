A domestic worker posted a TikTok video telling people about her work environment and how much she likes it

The lady took part in a trend where people share things that others would be jealous of knowing about them

The lady did a domestic worker version of the TikTok challenge, and she received lots of attention from people

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In a video on TikTok, a domestic worker gave people a look at her healthy relationship with her bosses. The lady told viewers that she has many privileges at her work.

A domestic worker shared the perks of her job. Image: @cikizwamhlomi

Source: TikTok

The domestic worker posted in the video raving about her job on 20 March 2026. Many South Africans were happy to hear from a domestic worker who was satisfied with her work.

In a video on TikTok by @cikizwamhlomi, she told people that she was sure people would be jealous of the perks of her job as a domestic worker. First, she said that she's allowed to sleep on the job if the boy she takes care of falls asleep, and loves to take a snooze with him. She also pointed out that her bosses allow her to prepare food that they do not necessarily eat when she feels like it. Watch the video below:

South Africa happy for domestic worker

Many people were happy with the domestic worker who was in a healthy working relationship. Online users encouraged the woman to make the best of her situation and to not to take advantage as they shared their experiences. Read the comments below:

Online shared how they treat their domestic workers. Shvets Production / Pexels

Source: UGC

imakatsopholo added:

"My house is exactly like this. Off every second weekend. I don't eat eggs for an example, neither is my little one but we buy them. We go out on vacations with nanny, she doesn't like flying so this year she asked us to celebrate little ones birthday here. She is allowed those decisions."

fearfullymade19 said:

"My helper lives a similar life, except for the bottle because I don't allow alcohol in my house unfortunately I got traumatised by previous helper. But anyways jonga it's 12 midday and andiphangelanga so singqengqile ne helper yam because why not xa indlu iclean. Sizovika around 3 to help kids with homework and cook dinner."

user5628123005752 saod:

"I used to give my nanny that privilege and give her random offs. I have been transformed😩."

precious .mojapelo

I used to have a nanny who had all the freedom. When I am off she was off. she used to come in 14 days a month 😭😭😭 she ended up coming to work at 12 just because there is someone in the house and sometimes she will just decide not to come to work without saying anything and then nna i have to be absent from work because I won’t be having anyone to take care of the baby😭😭. Am I wrong for letting her go."

Sekgopo Makhafola shared thoughts on the video:

"I thought this is the Normal working environment for every helper/nanny. Well my circle does this for their helpers so I thought it’s normal."

Other Briefly News stories about domestic workers

People were amused after Malcolm Wentzel got his revenge on domestic worker Thembi with a hilarious prank.

Online users were amused when a domestic worker posted a TikTok video sharing her complaints about her bosses.

A woman posted a video showing how her domestic worker hangs her clothes and it became a viral video

Source: Briefly News