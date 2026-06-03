Popular former petrol attendant, Motiatso Magolego, has shared a life-changing update after Audi South Africa officially reached out to him

Following an invitation to a local dealership, the motor company has invited the young man to an exclusive Audi driving experience session scheduled soon

The announcement triggered a wave of celebration online, with viewers rooting for his success and hoping the experience leads to a permanent upgrade

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Former petrol attendant turned car salesman Motiatso celebrates after catching the attention of a major luxury car brand. Image: @abuti_boco

Source: TikTok

A former Shell petrol attendant has proven the power of positive manifestation after catching the attention of one of the world's leading luxury car manufacturers, Audi, and scoring a personal invitation. Taking to his TikTok account, @abuti_boco on 2 June 2026, he shared an emotional video confirming that Audi South Africa has invited him to an upcoming corporate event.

The KZN-based young man showcased the message from the automotive brand in a video compilation showing his love for the Audi RS3. Audi South Africa invited him to attend an upcoming driving experience session as part of their corporate activities in July 2026. Stunned that he was recognised by the car brand, TikTok user @abuti_boco noted that what started as a dream for him was soon becoming a reality.

From petrol attendant to car salesman

This incredible corporate response follows a viral wave of content where the KZN-based creator captured the hearts of locals by actively manifesting his dream car. While working previously as a petrol attendant, he regularly shared videos of himself kneeling in front of the custom-made Audi RS3. His dedicated “Road to RS3” content series, coupled with his trademark phrase “It's coming,” turned into a symbol of hope for ordinary citizens.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi celebrates the breakthrough

The announcement video transformed into a celebratory space, drawing massive support from viewers who have closely followed his journey. Many commented that God was with him, noting that his humility and work ethic made this breakthrough inevitable. Some rooted for his future, noting that he was destined for greatness. Others expressed hope that the brand’s engagement would extend past a temporary vent, wishing Audi would surprise him by handing over the keys to his own car after the test drive session.

Viewers rallied behind the former petrol attendant and assured him that his dreams are valid. Image: Abuti Boco

Source: Facebook

User @Chef Nat..🇿🇦 commented:

"Keep going, bro! The ups and downs are a test to see where God’s actually taking you on this journey. I'm proud of you for persevering throughout everything so far, and remember, God didn’t bring you this far for you to just settle for the bare minimum 💯🙏🏽🤗🫡."

User @Busi shared:

"Hope they hand over the car after the driving experience as their ambassador 🙊🙏."

User @Never Liked Faygo said:

"Day 26 of cheering you on until you make it 😁."

User @Cal’nDiva added:

"We believe in you! You are destined for greatness and blessings."

User @Chippa shared:

"Ga nyane ga nyane poi (little by little, boy)."

User @Richard said:

"God is with you all the way, and he works in mysterious ways. Never doubt God 🙏."

3 Briefly News articles about petrol attendants

Shell petrol attendants from the Central Karoo gave American skateboarder Jayson Vanporppal a hero's welcome when he reached their station on his skating trip to Cape Town, leaving him emotional.

A content creator known for his generosity surprised a popular petrol attendant with an all-expenses-paid trip to the Mother City, touching the hearts of many viewers.

A petrol attendant shared that she had to pay R3,900 after a customer drove off without paying, and Mzansi people sympathised with her while others offered to help her.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News