A young petrol attendant from Tsakane declared that his current job does not define his future and confidently shared his dream of owning a luxury performance car

The Shell garage worker posted a video on 18 February 2026 after someone told him he would never afford his dream car with a petrol attendant job

The young man confidently said people should not judge him by where he works now, making it clear that his current uniform does not define his future

A young petrol attendant from Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, has caught Mzansi’s attention by declaring his dream to one day own an Audi RS3 hatchback.

TikTok user @abuti_boco used a video on 18 February 2026 to share his belief in a bigger future and silence critics focused on his current circumstance. He shared the post after another user told him that his job would never afford him that chance to purchase the car.

The Shell garage worker redirected the focus from his critics to his aspirations. He filmed himself manifesting his ambitions of driving an Audi RS3.

Garage worker with big German dream

The Audi RS3 is no ordinary hatchback. The German-made performance car is famous for its five-cylinder engine and sharp acceleration. It is a favourite among car lovers who admire speed and status in one package. In Mzansi, the car can cost well over R1 million, depending on the model and year.

For many people earning an entry-level salary, that price tag feels out of reach. Petrol attendants in South Africa often earn modest wages. They sometimes get paid between R6,000 and R8,000 a month before tips. Owning a high-performance German car may seem impossible under those circumstances.

Mzansi reacts to the manifestation

Many South Africans shared stories of starting in humble positions before moving into better opportunities. Some reminded critics that many successful people often begin in ordinary jobs.

@KATerpillar. commented:

“People don't know that at the garage, there are too many connections.💯”

@Donald Smith said:

“Be patient with yourself. You won’t see it coming your way.”

@Polo_6_Sedan wrote:

“You will win in life. I am not saying you haven't won yet. But the Lord will make it happen when the time is right.❤️🙏”

@kaptain10111 said:

“I know a guy who worked at a petrol station. Later in life, when I went for an interview in a government department, he was the director, and that’s how I went through, keep going.”

@missphaylee007 🇿🇦 commented:

“Manifest you will get it. You guys always work so hard during late-night shifts.👏”

@Putin said:

“It's definitely coming your way. Don't let people who hate themselves bring you down.”

abuti_boco filming a vlog while at work. Image: @abuti_boco

Source: TikTok

