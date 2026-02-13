A group of petrol attendants went viral after participating in a blind R50 fuel challenge that tested their precision and confidence

The light-hearted competition highlighted the attendants’ varying levels of experience while keeping viewers entertained throughout

South Africans flooded the comments section with humorous and supportive reactions as the TikTok video gained major traction online

A group of petrol attendants has captured the attention of social media users after taking part in a fun R50 fill-up challenge without looking at the pump.

A team of petrol attendants attempted an R50 fill-up challenge blindfolded. Image: @shell.crystal.par

Source: TikTok

According to the video, posted by the company under the handle @shell.crystal.par on 12 February 2026 on TikTok, the attendants attempted to pour petrol worth exactly R50 into customers’ vehicles while keeping their eyes off the meter.

The light-hearted challenge showcased both skill and experience, as each participant revealed how close they came to the target amount.

Jordan, who said she had only started working at the station two weeks ago, kicked off the challenge. She poured R73.30 worth of petrol, totalling 3.646 litres at R20.10 per litre, going well over the R50 target.

Nathaniel, who shared that he had worked with Shell for many years, was next. He dispensed R25.60, equating to 1.273 litres at R20.10 per litre, falling short of the goal.

Romeo, who said he had been in the job for eight months, poured R15.70 worth of petrol, reaching 0.781 litres at R20.11 per litre. Molemo, with two months of experience, came closer after dispensing R42.30, totalling 2.105 litres at R20.10 per litre.

The final contestant, who humorously introduced himself as Maximus Decimus Meridius, impressed viewers the most. He pumped R49.40 worth of petrol, reaching 2.457 litres at R20.10 per litre, just cents away from the R50 mark. He was ultimately declared the winner of the challenge.

Social media users were entertained by the attendants’ confidence and precision, with many praising their skills and dedication to their work. Others commented on the rising fuel price, noting how little R50 can buy at the current rate of just over R20 per litre.

The viral challenge video gained massive traction on social media, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments, sparking laughter and amusement among South African netizens.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to petrol attendants’ TikTok video

People in South Africa flooded the comments section to express their thoughts on the petrol attendants’ R50 fill-up challenge at the petrol station.

Mafia CPT said:

"Can you guys do this challenge again, but on my car 👀😁."

Rasaad Adams wrote:

"If they didn’t say "jooooh," our girl Jordan would’ve kept going 😫😫😫."

Relebogile stated:

"When are you hiring? I want to apply for and win the challenge."

Blank Street Boys replied:

"We need more Jordan that go above and beyond 🤣🤣."

Complicated family shared:

"Oh please can I sponsor y'all with my car to play? Jordan, my Dear play first😂😭."

InDrive South Africa commented:

"Economy is tough, can we come play too🤣💚."

A petrol attendant topped up a car at the pump. Image: @shell.crystal

Source: TikTok

