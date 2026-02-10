A viral video showed petrol attendants revealing their ages, sparking laughter and amazement among South Africans

The clip showcased the generational gap between younger staff born in the early 2000s and older attendants, with playful humour included

Social media users reacted to the youthful energy in the workplace, sharing jokes and reflecting on generational changes in everyday jobs

A lighthearted video showing petrol attendants revealing their ages has left South Africans both amused and slightly stunned.

Petrol attendants revealed their ages in a video that left South Africans amazed. Image: Crystal Park Service Station

Source: Facebook

The clip, which has been widely shared on social media since it was published on 9 February 2026 on Facebook by social media user Crystal Park Service Station, featured several attendants participating in a guessing game where they disclosed the years they were born.

Many of the younger attendants revealed they were born in the early 2000s, prompting laughter and disbelief from viewers. One commentator mentioned that, being born in 2007, they joked that the person should still be in "creche."

The video took an unexpected turn when an older attendant began to share his age, but the clip cut to a humorous scene featuring dinosaurs, adding a playful sense of exaggeration which showcased the generational gap between staff members.

Social media users quickly flooded the comments section with reactions. Some were impressed by how young the majority of the petrol attendants were, while others admitted feeling old upon hearing their birth years, with one person saying:

"2007 was yesterday, moss."

While another added:

"That video of Dinosaurs was diabolical."

The clip sparked a broader conversation about the changing workforce in South Africa, with many stating how the younger generation is stepping into roles traditionally held by older employees. Others simply enjoyed the humour, noting that the video captured a genuine, lighthearted moment in everyday life.

Watch the video below:

SA is entertained by the petrol attendants' video

The clip that offered a glimpse into the youthful energy now present in everyday workplaces left viewers both laughing and reflecting on generational shifts. Many took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Simamkele Kota said:

"Dang, we're fossils. The minute you say 19."

Nonkanyiso Nkanyo Dlamini cracked a joke, saying:

"But these are just babies, they should be In High school."

Ras Sanele Makhanya-Mngoma wrote:

"The madala must be having a hard time working with the 2000z."

Jerrard Prins replied:

"Cocomelons running around everywhere."

Siya Bo commented:

"19k handles money very well, no kids area."

Lelo King stated:

"You will never see heaven."

Vee Vsl simply said:

"I like this, giving the new generation a chance, but you did madala dirty."

Sino-Bongi Macylela shared:

"The cashier is at the right place...not these children always having an excuse to be absent every Monday."

A petrol attendant was captured packing snacks on the shelves in a store. Image: Crystal Park Service Station

Source: Facebook

Source: Briefly News