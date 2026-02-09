A couple living abroad shared a light-hearted dance video that celebrates a well-loved South African tradition

The clip sparked pride and nostalgia among South Africans, especially those living in the diaspora

Viewers praised the couple for keeping cultural heritage alive through music, movement and connection

A couple has captured the hearts of social media users after sharing a video showcasing their love for sokkie dancing, a popular South African dance style.

An American wife and her Afrikaner husband featured in a TikTok video. Image: Hannah Swanepoel

Source: TikTok

The clip, posted online by the Facebook user Hannah Swanepoel, who is the wife of 8 February 2026, revealed how cultural traditions can thrive even far from home.

According to the video, the couple is seen dancing energetically while wearing matching "Wildebees" shirts. The Facebook post was captioned: "SUNDAY SOKKE 💃 In our Wildebees shirts," and quickly gained traction for its charm and authenticity.

What made the video particularly special was the American wife’s impressive ability to follow and complement her Afrikaner husband’s dance moves. Social media users were quick to praise her skills, noting that she had clearly embraced the sokkie culture with enthusiasm and grace.

Many commented on how delightful it was to see a couple from different backgrounds celebrating South African traditions together.

The video sparked conversations among South Africans in the diaspora, who expressed pride in seeing their culture represented abroad, with one saying, "Dancing with the stars, look out! Pragtig!"

For the couple, particularly for the American wife, Hannah Swanepoel, the dance is more than just entertainment; it’s a way to stay connected to her husband's roots and share a part of South African heritage with a wider audience.

By blending tradition with fun, they have inspired others to continue practising and celebrating cultural dances, even while living overseas.

The clip showcased how cultural traditions can bridge communities and bring joy, no matter the distance from home. With its mix of energy, love, and heritage, the couple’s Sunday sokkie video continued to win over viewers and spark admiration online.

Watch the video.

SA reacts to the couple’s dancing video

Social media users took to the comments section to rave over the couple’s sweet moment, saying:

Pierre Rossouw said:

"8/10.... keep going."

Isabella Ellis wrote:

"Sjoe so sweet. You dance like a pro. Hannah, love your love for each other."

Chantelle Botes replied:

"Great job, Hannah. There is SA people who cannot do what you do. See, the mamma tummy is coming along, which means you look great."

Bergen Lamb stated:

"You're getting it down pretty good!"

Brendon Grey commented:

"So, awesome."

An American wife joined her Afrikaner husband in a viral TikTok video. Image: Hannah Swanepoel

Source: TikTok

