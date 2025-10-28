South African social media star Lasizwe Dambuza, his sister Khanyi Mbau and Real Housewives of Durban 's Jojo Robinson joined a viral trend

The trio can be seen lip syncing and grooving along to a throwback by Chainz and Nicky Minaj Beez in the Trap (2012)

Lasizwe shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) to a buzz of varied views from fans

In the latest dip into viral social media territory, Lasizwe Dambuza brought together two very different worlds: sibling goals and the high-gloss glamour of reality TV when he took part in the trend alongside his sister Khanyi Mbau and reality TV star friend Jojo Robinson.

The trio chose Beez in the Trap, a track that originally landed back in 2012 and still pops up in TikTok sound libraries. They can be seen donning matching outfits as they synchronise mouth movements to the song.

The dazzling video, which Dambuza captioned a "[threesom] you would never have", can be see in the post below:

The sibling stars teaming up in the trend with a "housewife" from Real Housewives of Durban added flavour to the video, showing fans a crossover moment where influencer culture meets reality-TV star status.

Dambuza's relationship with Mbau may be giving "siblings goals" but his relationship with another celebrity sibling of his, Lungile Mchunu, has not been on good terms recently. Their quarrel is reportedly sparked by their difference in business interests: Dambuza is opposed to continuing their father's taxi business legacy, clashing with Mchunu's interests.

Their father Menzi Mchunu, whom they also share with Mbau, passed away in 2022.

On the positive side of things, Dambuza's friendship with Robinson is apparently growing as the two have dined together in recent months. The outing happened on Dambuza's popular show Awkward Dates, kind of explaining their recent fun Beez in the Trap trend-making.

Fans on X reacted with mixed views, with many gushing over the trio while others focused on Mbau's often-talked about face and pigmentation. User @DonaldMakhasane said:

"It's super amazing."

Another one, @Ella_Joe19 commented:

"Okay, this is a serve!"

Others commented on Mbau's skin pigmentation. @BeardedPriest1 threw a jab:

"How does your sister identify now, Asian or?"

Dambuza handled the comment with sarcasm, retorting simply with "White".

Another, @TawanM14, said:

"You're the only black there."

Khanyi Mbau's new face had fans talking

Previously, Briefly News listed all of Khanyi Mbau's surgeries, from rhinoplasty to skin lightening. At the time, Mbau had topped the trends list after a photo of her new face went viral. She was attending a Netflix event ahead of the launch of the film Meet The Khumalos.

Mbau's new face left fans wondering how many times she had went under the knife. She has been open about undergoing skin lightening, instead of skin bleaching, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation twice and blepharoplasty. Additionally, she did some work on her teeth and got veneers and also had fillers done on her face.

