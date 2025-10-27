Judy and Sbari Addi from The Logan Family, a family creating online content, recently got married, showing off Judy's cultural side

Siphamandla Arts Group shared snippets of the Cape Town-based couple's special day, during which they performed

Several South African social media users took to the musical act's comment section to congratulate the couple, showing them an abundance of love and support

Snippets from Judy and Sbari Addi Logan's wedding made their way online. Images: @usbari.addi, @judy_logan01

Content-creating couple Judy and Sbari Addi from The Logan Family recently tied the knot in a beautiful traditional Xhosa ceremony. The TikTok clip, shared by the local musical act Siphamandla Arts Group, brought smiles to many people's faces.

Siphamandla Arts Group noted that the Cape Town-based couple got married on 25 October, 2025, and they harmoniously performed Xhosa anthems to which the bride sang along. Sbari Addi, who hails from the United States, did his best to keep up in his traditional Xhosa attire with his beautiful bride.

According to a TikTok video shared in March, 2025, the couple met in the township of Masiphumelele, Cape Town, while Sbari Addi was on vacation in the country. The two locked eyes in a tavern, danced together on the dance floor, and built their romantic relationship from there.

The Logan Family is complete with Judy's seven-year-old son, whom Sbari Addi has accepted as his own. Images: @judy_logan01

Mzansi happy for The Logan Family

Hundreds of local social media users gathered in the comment section to congratulate the stunning couple. Some wondered why Siphamandla Arts Group posted videos of the wedding before the couple had a chance to do so themselves. The musical act confirmed in the comment section that Judy and Sbari Addi approved their posting.

An excited @bea98142 sent well wishes to the couple, saying:

"May the Almighty bless your union with many more happy years of life and prosperity."

After watching the video, @chriszel417 added under the post:

"Goosebumps, Wow, congratulations. May the Lord guide you through your journey together."

@gloriasikwebu said to the married duo:

"Oh, this is absolutely magnificent and beautiful. I love it. All the best to the lovely couple."

@mathapelomaloisan noted to people on the internet:

"This is beautiful, shem, but uAddi wabantu looks like he didn't know the steps, even the song."

@meghanbrownkelly shared in the comments:

"This is so beautiful! What a blessing to have Siphamandla sing at your wedding! Many joyous years ahead."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Siphamandla Arts Group's account below:

